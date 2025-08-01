Gia Lai to host forest and sea festival

The “Essence of the Great Forest and Blue Sea Convergence” Festival 2025 will take place in Quy Nhon from August 29 to September 2, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Gia Lai Province announced on July 31.

Gia Lai is home to some of the most picturesque coastal villages in the Central Highlands and South Central Vietnam.

With the theme "Aspiration for the Blue Sea—Radiance of the Great Highlands," the festival is a cultural and tourism event that fosters regional connectivity between the Central Highlands and the South Central Coast. It is also an opportunity for Gia Lai Province to promote its traditional cultural heritage, showcase signature agricultural and seafood products, and advance sustainable economic and tourism development linkage.

The highlight of the festival will be the opening ceremony, scheduled for the evening of August 29 at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon Ward, Gia Lai Province. The event is expected to draw around 200 delegates from central and local government bodies, investors, artists, and tourists.

Notably, the festival will also welcome representatives from the coffee, seafood processing and export, and tuna industry associations, along with delegates from provinces and cities with established tuna fishing and coffee-growing sectors, including Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong. The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on VTV8 and across various digital platforms.

The Chu Dang Ya volcano last erupted millions of years ago in the Gia Lai Plateau

Throughout the five-day festival, visitors will also be treated to an array of cultural and culinary experiences. Highlights include the Central Highlands Coffee and Gong Culture Day and a food festival titled “Flavors of the Bazan Highlands and the Sea,” featuring more than 100 booths, with a special focus on dishes made from tuna. A dynamic street carnival, “Colors of the Sea,” will bring the city to life with floral floats, street performances, and cultural exchanges.

Traditional art forms such as Bai Choi singing, Tuong (Vietnamese classical opera), Binh Dinh traditional martial arts, and Central Highlands gong performances will take place each evening at Victory Square and along Xuan Dieu Street in Quy Nhon Ward.

According to leaders of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, the festival represents a concrete step in the province’s strategy to develop tourism associated with agriculture, the maritime economy, and regional connectivity. It also aims to honor farmers who preserve coffee plantations and OCOP products, and fishermen who brave the open sea.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh