Nguyen Thuy Linh enters final of 2024 Vietnam Open

Once again, Vietnam's top female badminton player, Nguyen Thuy Linh, showcased her skill and mental toughness in a decisive moment to defeat Lin Hsiang Ti in the semifinal of the Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open 2024, held on the afternoon of September 14 at Nguyen Du Stadium (Ho Chi Minh City). This win marks her third consecutive appearance in the finals.

After a tough victory over Japan’s Asuka Takahashi in the quarterfinals yesterday, world No.26 Nguyen Thuy Linh faced significant challenges against world No.56 Lin Hsiang Ti (Taiwan) in the semifinal.

According to BWF statistics, Nguyen Thuy Linh and Lin Hsiang Ti had met once before, with Nguyen Thuy Linh narrowly winning 2-1 (21/18, 18/21, 21/19).

In this rematch, the match remained intense as both players competed closely. Lin Hsiang Ti began strongly, taking an early lead with three consecutive points to go up 3-0. Despite a slow start, Nguyen Thuy Linh regained momentum with her varied play, including well-placed shots and powerful smashes. She evened the score at 9/9 and then 11/10, before pulling ahead with three consecutive points to lead 14/10. Extending her lead to 17/12 with another three-point run, she closed out the first game at 21/13.

In the second game, Nguyen Thuy Linh appeared to be on track for an easy win as she led 12/7. However, towards the end, Lin Hsiang Ti capitalized on Nguyen Thuy Linh’s weaknesses. From trailing at 13/17, Lin Hsiang Ti leveled the score at 18/18 and eventually took the lead at 20/18.

As in her previous match, Nguyen Thuy Linh showcased her resilience as the top seed in a tense situation. She not only leveled the score at 20/20 with two crucial points but also scored two more to win the game 22/20, securing the match 2-0 overall. She will face Japan's Kaoru Sugiyama in the final on the afternoon of September 15.

After the match, Nguyen Thuy Linh said: “At the start, I thought this opponent would be easier than the Japanese player Asuka Takahashi from yesterday. However, towards the end of the second game, Lin Hsiang Ti adjusted her play and created significant challenges for me. Nevertheless, the enthusiastic support from the home crowd gave me the confidence to push through the crucial moments.”

By Gia Man – Translated by Thuy Doan