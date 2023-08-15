Nguyen Thi Oanh arrives in Hungary for 2023 World Athletics Championships

The sole representative from Vietnamese athletics, athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh, is currently in Hungary to compete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

On August 15, Nguyen Thi Oanh arrived in Hungary to take part in the 2023 World Athletics Championships. According to this year's timetable, the event is being held in Budapest (Hungary) from August 19 to August 27. Nguyen Thi Oanh is set to compete in the women's 1500m event, with the preliminary rounds commencing on August 19 local time.

To partake in the World Athletics Championships, athletes must meet the stipulated standards set by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). Despite no Vietnamese athletes meeting this year's championship qualification criteria, the IAAF has extended an invitation slot to Vietnam. The coaching staff of the Vietnamese athletics squad has selected Nguyen Thi Oanh as the designated representative.

As outlined in the 2023 World Athletics Championships schedule, Nguyen Thi Oanh will be present in Hungary from August 15 to August 22. Should she progress through the qualifying rounds, Oanh stands a chance to compete in the women's 1500m final on August 22 local time.

August 15 marked the 28th birthday celebration of Nguyen Thi Oanh. The track and field athlete from Bac Giang received warm wishes from friends, colleagues, and admirers through her personal Facebook page.

The objective set by Coach Tran Van Sy and Nguyen Thi Oanh for the 2023 World Athletics Championships is to compete at their best and achieve their highest personal performance. Although the likelihood of Nguyen Thi Oanh clinching a medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships is quite slim, the event provides significant learning and readiness for the impending ASIAD 19-2022.