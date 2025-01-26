Multimedia

Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 ready for opening day

As of January 25 (the 26th day of the last month of the lunar calendar), the preparation for the annual Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 has completed around 80-85 percent and is ready for the opening day.

As planned, the much-awaited annual flower show themed “Non song gam hoa, vui xuan thai hoa” (A prosperous and happy country—a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year) will officially open to the public from January 27 to February 2 (the 28th day of the last month—the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

flowerstreet1.jpg
The couple of giant snakes with total lengths of 25 and 42 meters
flowerstreet.jpg
Workers are quickly completing the flower street.

The welcome gate, featuring a couple of giant snakes with total lengths of 25 and 42 meters, and miniature scenes arranged along Flora Street, is nearly completed.

This year’s flower show will use more than 109,000 baskets of various types of flowers and friendly materials for decorations. It will be divided into three sections, including Solidarity, Transformation, and Development, depicting the historical milestones of the Vietnamese people who overcame hardships, sacrifices, and losses to gain independence, reunify the country, and transform for sustainable development.

The annual Nguyen Hue Flower Street is one of the events receiving the highest expectations from people during the Tet holidays. The event aims to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 22 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.

flowerstreet3.jpg
flowerstreet4.jpg
flowerstreet5.jpg
flowerstreet6.jpg
flowerstreet7.jpg
flowerstreet8.jpg
flowerstreet9.jpg
flowerstreet10.jpg
flowerstreet11.jpg
flowerstreet12.jpg
flowerstreet13.jpg
flowerstreet14.jpg
flowerstreet15.jpg
flowerstreet16.jpg
flowerstreet17.jpg
flowerstreet18.jpg
flowerstreet19.jpg
flowerstreet20.jpg
flowerstreet21.jpg
flowerstreet22.jpg
flowerstreet23.jpg
By Hoang Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

