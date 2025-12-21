Festive Christmas spirit fills Ho Chi Minh City

As Christmas approaches, Ho Chi Minh City has taken on a vibrant new look, with a festive atmosphere spreading across urban spaces and driving a sharp rise in consumer spending as well as demand for leisure and entertainment.

A giant Christmas tree at Aeon Mall Binh Tan has drawn large crowds, particularly families and children, who gather to enjoy the festive atmosphere and take photos. (Photo: SGGP)

Official figures point to continued momentum in retail activity. Total retail sales of goods in the first 11 months of 2025 exceeded VND902 trillion (approximately US$34.2 billion), up 15.3 percent year-on-year.

At the same time, the city’s tourism sector has shown a clear recovery. Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to welcome around 8.5 million international visitors and 45 million domestic travelers this year, generating projected revenues of about VND260 trillion (US$9.9 billion).

Christmas festivities at the Catholic neighborhood along Pham The Hien Street in Binh Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Families shop together for Christmas at Saigon Centre in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

A Christmas decoration store in An Khanh Ward has attracted foreign shoppers in the lead-up to the holiday season.

Consumers shop for food at GO! supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City.

Young people craft Christmas decorations in Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh