Festive Christmas spirit fills Ho Chi Minh City

As Christmas approaches, Ho Chi Minh City has taken on a vibrant new look, with a festive atmosphere spreading across urban spaces and driving a sharp rise in consumer spending as well as demand for leisure and entertainment.
Official figures point to continued momentum in retail activity. Total retail sales of goods in the first 11 months of 2025 exceeded VND902 trillion (approximately US$34.2 billion), up 15.3 percent year-on-year.
At the same time, the city’s tourism sector has shown a clear recovery. Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to welcome around 8.5 million international visitors and 45 million domestic travelers this year, generating projected revenues of about VND260 trillion (US$9.9 billion).