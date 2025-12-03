Tha La fish market: Dawn of unique trading tradition

Before sunrise, when most of the town is still asleep, Tha La Fish Market in Cay Cham Hamlet of An Giang Province’s Vinh Te Ward comes alive. Locals often call it the “ghost market,” “underworld market,” or simply the “squat market".

During the flood season, waters teem with shrimp and fish, leading fishermen to deploy traps, nets, and lines to harvest snakehead fish, tilapia, and catfish, which are then sold at Tha La Fish Market.

Operating from around 3 a.m. for about two hours, the market bustles in darkness as traders gather with flashlights in hand. By the time the first rays of sunlight touch the horizon, fish and shrimp from Tha La have already begun their journey to markets across the province.

For longtime vendors and buyers, trust replaces bargaining—prices are fair, and deals are made swiftly. The market reaches its liveliest during the flood season (from seventh lunar month to tenth lunar month, becoming a distinct cultural hallmark of An Giang’s border region.

Shoppers and sellers alike move quickly under the glow of handheld lights, illuminating fresh catches in a marketplace that thrives before dawn.

On a prosperous night, when the nets yield an abundant catch of shrimp and fish, fishermen can earn several million Vietnamese dong from their haul.

Fishermen bring their catch directly to the market for sale, ensuring that the fish is very fresh.

Traders from diverse regions converge at the marketplace, patiently awaiting the arrival of fishermen who return from the waters with their fresh catch.

According to the fish vendors here, the market has been in existence for over 20 years and is one of the largest freshwater fish markets in An Giang province.

The market operates in complete darkness at night, requiring both buyers and sellers to use flashlights and headlamps to select fish and make payments.

The various types of shrimp and fish, after being traded at the market, will be transported to local markets within the province to be resold to customers.

Throughout the flood season, the market convenes daily regardless of rain or wind.

At the market, most of the sellers and buyers are long‑time acquaintances, having traded with one another season after season. This familiarity fosters a sense of trust and efficiency, eliminating the need for prolonged bargaining.

The pace of buying and selling at the market is brisk, with transactions completed in quick succession as fishermen unload their catch and traders secure their purchases. By the early hours of the morning, around 4:30, the once‑bustling marketplace begins to quiet down, its crowds dispersing as the night’s business concludes and the stalls gradually empty, leaving behind only traces of the lively trade that had animated the scene.



By Nam Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan