Tha La fish market: Dawn of unique trading tradition
SGGPO
Before sunrise, when most of the town is still asleep, Tha La Fish Market in Cay Cham Hamlet of An Giang Province’s Vinh Te Ward comes alive. Locals often call it the “ghost market,” “underworld market,” or simply the “squat market".
Operating from around 3 a.m. for about two hours, the market bustles in darkness as traders gather with flashlights in hand. By the time the first rays of sunlight touch the horizon, fish and shrimp from Tha La have already begun their journey to markets across the province.
For longtime vendors and buyers, trust replaces bargaining—prices are fair, and deals are made swiftly. The market reaches its liveliest during the flood season (from seventh lunar month to tenth lunar month, becoming a distinct cultural hallmark of An Giang’s border region.
Shoppers and sellers alike move quickly under the glow of handheld lights, illuminating fresh catches in a marketplace that thrives before dawn.