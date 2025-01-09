Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 depicts HCMC’s development journey

The construction of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, themed “Non song gam hoa, vui xuan thai hoa” (A prosperous and happy country—a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year), started on January 9.

As planned, the much-awaited annual flower show will open to the public from January 27 to February 2 (the 28th day of the last month—the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Rich in tradition

Design of the 2025 Nguyen Hue Flower Street

One of the highlights of the 2025 Nguyen Hue Flower Street is the area surrounding Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall, featuring traditional cultural identities with yellow apricot trees selected from gardens in Binh Loi commune, Binh Chanh District, followed by the grand entrance area showcasing a dazzling array of colors of various flowers and impressive artistic designs of miniature scenes and exhibition areas vividly depicting the remarkable development journey of Ho Chi Minh City.

This year’s flower show will use more than 109,000 baskets of various types of flowers and friendly materials for decorations. It will be divided into three sections, including Solidarity, Transformation, and Development, depicting the historical milestones of the Vietnamese people who overcame hardships, sacrifices, and losses to gain independence, reunify the country, and transform for sustainable development.

The decoration works will focus on presenting the beauty of the country, the Vietnamese people, the vibrant and colorful life of the city, and Ho Chi Minh City’s development.

This year, Nguyen Hue Flower Street has a special area featuring display booths introducing tourism gifts and products, such as scarves, fans, fabric bags, mugs, postcards, and more.

The impressive sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street

Design of a female snake covered with 3,000 green scales

According to the Vietnamese Horoscope calendar, 2025 is the Year of the Snake, which is chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street. Therefore, a miniature of a couple of giant dragons with a total length of 25 and 42 meters will be arranged along Flora Street.

The entire bodies of the snake couple are decorated with over 6,300 sparkling scales. Their eyes are also a highlight, with a diameter of 10 cm, showcasing a sharp and soulful expression.

Inside the flower street, there is also a female snake wearing a Khan ran, a traditional checkered black-and-white shawl familiar to Southern Vietnamese. It is modeled after the shape of a king cobra with its head raised. Its whole body is covered in 3,000 green scales. The snake is more than 50 meters long and 10 meters high and made of lightweight materials to ensure safety and prevent misalignment during the display period.

Additionally, this year’s Flower Street has also 90 snake mascots with various shapes and expressions.

The flower show running on Nguyen Hue Street in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 will also have miniature scenes and exhibition areas, such as giant caves with numerous cone-shaped, unique, and strikingly beautiful stalactites; the scenic terraced fields, a typical tourism product of ethnic minorities and mountainous regions in the North; and Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line.

The metro line 1 linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City, commenced operations on December 22, marking another step forward for the city on its journey into a new era.

With large-scale, impressive investments and many unique and attractive designs, the Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 is expected to continue being a meaningful and joyful destination for locals and visitors, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.

The annual Nguyen Hue Flower Street is one of the events receiving the highest expectations from people during the Tet holidays. The event aims to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 22 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.

Related News Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 scheduled to open on January 27

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh