Thanh Hoa’s Van Du Commune begins its lively orange harvest season

Famous as Thanh Hoa Province’s leading orange-growing area, Van Du Commune is bustling with activity as farmers enter the peak of the harvest season.

Blessed with fertile soil and a mild climate ideal for fruit cultivation, Van Du has long been known for its oranges. Over the years, Van Du oranges have gained nationwide recognition not only in Thanh Hoa but also across Vietnam, especially in the Hanoi market.

Currently, the commune has more than 250 hectares of citrus trees, with over 100 hectares designated as high-tech agricultural production zones. Among them are several large-scale farms such as Chung Thuy, Huy Que, and Hung Hai.

The orange harvest begins around ninth lunar month and reaches its peak from late tenth lunar month until the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday). This year’s crop is noted for its exceptional quality and appearance, particularly the Vinh yellow-fleshed orange variety. On average, each Vinh yellow-fleshed orange tree yields about 150 kilograms of fruit.

With a naturally sweet flavor and attractive appearance, Van Du oranges are highly favored by consumers. At present, Vinh yellow-fleshed oranges at local farms are sold at prices ranging from VND20,000 to VND25,000 per kilogram.

Every day, in Van Du Commune, nearly 100 workers gather to harvest oranges on the hillsides and in the farming areas. Each local resident enjoys a stable income ranging from VND6 million to VND7 million per month from harvesting the fruit.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong