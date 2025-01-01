Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 scheduled to open on January 27

Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City will open to the public from January 27 to February 2 (the 28th day of the last month—the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

There will be more than 109,000 baskets of various types of flowers to be displayed at the flower show. The 2025 Nguyen Hue Flower Street will be implemented from January 9 to 27.

The annual flower show is one of the events receiving the highest expectations from people during the Tet holidays. The event aims to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 22 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year. The must-see site on Tet holidays is sponsored by the Ho Chi Minh City Government, Saigontourist Holding Company, in partnership with other agencies and businesses in the city.

This year’s much-awaited annual flower show themed “Non song gam hoa, vui xuan thai hoa” (A prosperous and happy country—a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year) will be divided into three sections, including Solidarity, Transformation, and Development, depicting the historical milestones of the Vietnamese people that overcame hardships, sacrifices, and losses to gain independence, reunify the country, and transform for sustainable development.

The decoration works will focus on presenting the beauty of the country, the Vietnamese people, the vibrant and colorful life of the city, and Ho Chi Minh City’s development.

According to the Vietnamese Horoscope calendar, 2025 is the Year of the Snake, which is chosen as the sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street. Therefore, a miniature of a couple of giant dragons with a total length of 25 and 42 meters will be arranged along the Flora Street.

The flower show running on Nguyen Hue Street in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 will also have miniature scenes and exhibition areas, such as giant caves with numerous cone-shaped, unique, and strikingly beautiful stalactites, terraced fields, green forests, Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line, robots made of flowers, and more. Especially, there will be a display of works of art flower arrangements by foreign consulates in the city, including the US, the Netherlands, Laos, Italy, Indonesia, South Korea, Russia, China, Thailand, and the UK.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh