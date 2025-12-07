Multimedia

Military forces, local authorities lead swift efforts to rebuild flood-hit homes

Military forces, police and local authorities across provinces from Ha Tinh to Lam Dong have begun working together to repair and rebuild houses in flood-hit areas.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has launched the “Quang Trung Campaign”, a rapid campaign to rebuild and repair homes for households affected by recent floods in the Central region.

psa-anh5-quang-trung-3093-5158.jpg
Military forces guide and assist residents in the flood-prone area of Ngo May Commune in Gia Lai Province in building more solid house foundations. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Oai)

In recent days, military forces, police and local authorities across provinces from Ha Tinh to Lam Dong have begun working together to repair and rebuild houses, bringing families back to normal life before the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026.

psa-anh9-su-doan-5-1032-9857.jpg
A team of soldiers carry out cleanup and reconstruction work at a flood-damaged site. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)
psa-anh8-luc-luong-su-doan-315-794-3961.jpg
psa-anh1-z7298277204189-2295-3813.jpg
Soldiers of Division 315, Military Region 5, help rebuild homes for residents in Hoa Thinh Commune, Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Cuong)
psa-anh2-z7295089524461-8604-2692.jpg
A large excavator is operating, and military soldiers are helping people rebuild houses in Nhon Hai Peninsula, Quy Nhon Dong Ward, Gia Lai Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Oai)
psa-anh7-su-doan-10-8639-4529.jpg
Forces from Division 10, Corps 34 are mobilized to rebuild homes for residents in Xuan Hoa Commune, Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Cuong)
psa-anh5-anh-huu-phuc-3979-1321.jpg
Quang Ngai Province’s Mang Ri Communal police officers help residents of Chung Tam Hamlet rebuild their homes. (Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc)
By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong

