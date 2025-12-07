Military forces, local authorities lead swift efforts to rebuild flood-hit homes
SGGP
Military forces, police and local authorities across provinces from Ha Tinh to Lam Dong have begun working together to repair and rebuild houses in flood-hit areas.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has launched the “Quang Trung Campaign”, a rapid campaign to rebuild and repair homes for households affected by recent floods in the Central region.
