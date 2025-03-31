New high tide warned in Southern region, with risk of water levels above 4.2m

The Southern Regional Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting has alerted a new high tide over the Southern region.

On the afternoon of March 30, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting under the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration released a warning of a new high tide event affecting the Southern coastal areas, especially in the eastern provinces and cities like Ba Ria–Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City, Tien Giang and low-lying areas along rivers.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Thanh, Deputy Head of the Weather Forecasting Office at the Southern Regional Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, informed that the water level reached 4.08 meters at Vung Tau gauge station in the early morning of March 30, and has tended to rise.

The high tide is forecast to impact coastal areas from Vung Tau to Ca Mau, with projected water levels ranging from 4.1 meters to 4.2 meters during peak hours between midnight and 4 a.m. and between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

The ongoing tidal wave could peak at 4.15 meters to 4.2 meters in the next 24-48 hours, approaching the highest levels of the year.

Residents in low-lying and riverside areas are recommended to take precautions against potential flooding and rising water levels.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong