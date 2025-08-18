New Deputy Chief of Office of HCMC Delegation of NA Deputies appointed

Ms. Ngo Lan Chi, Head of the HCMC People’s Council Affairs, has been appointed Deputy Chief of the Office of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly (NA) and HCMC People’s Council Deputies.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC People’s Council held a ceremony to announce and present the appointment decision on the morning of August 18. Attending the event were Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Ms. Huynh Thi Phuc, Deputy Head of the HCMC Delegation of NA and People's Council Deputies; and Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council.

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the HCMC People’s Council, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien presented the appointment decision to Ms. Ngo Lan Chi.

In her acceptance remarks, Ms. Ngo Lan Chi pledged to continuously study and improve her expertise, professional ethics, and political acumen to meet the demands of her new role. She affirmed her commitment to fostering solidarity within the office, leveraging collective wisdom, and strictly adhering to legal regulations and working rules. She also expressed her hope for continued support and guidance from the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the People’s Council, as well as close coordination from relevant agencies and unity among office staff.

Delivering his instructions, Vice Chairman Pham Thanh Kien congratulated Ms. Ngo Lan Chi on being entrusted with the position, noting that the appointment was based on a comprehensive assessment of her professional record and broad confidence from various levels of leadership, including the HCMC Party Committee, the People’s Council, the Party Committee, and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

He praised Ms. Ngo Lan Chi as a capable young cadre who had risen from the grassroots, serving in multiple positions such as ward-level official, staff of the Mass Mobilization Committee, and later with the People’s Council. During her tenure at the HCMC People’s Council’s Office, she had demonstrated strong professional competence, dedication, and deep understanding of institutional work.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien emphasized that as HCMC continues to implement the two-tier local government model and enters a new term, the role of the Office of the HCMC Delegation of NA and People’s Council Deputies will become increasingly critical. He called on the office and Ms. Ngo Lan Chi to promptly review and assign tasks clearly, working closely with the Chief of Office to ensure effective operations.

HCMC People’s Council and HCMC Delegation of NA Deputies leaders donate to support disaster-hit communities.

At the ceremony, the HCMC People’s Council also launched a fundraising drive to support residents in the Northern mountainous and midland provinces, as well as the North-Central region, who have suffered heavy losses due to floods.

Ms. Ngo Lan Chi was born in 1985 in Da Nang. She holds a Master’s degree in Law and a high-level certificate in political theory.

