The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting this morning reported that a new cold spell is heading to Northern Vietnam.

It is forecast that residents will enjoy cool days during the national holidays.

Meteorologists said that several parts of the Northern and Central regions would experience moderate rainfalls from tonight after unbearable hot days.

The cold wave will affect the North-Central and Mid-Central regions.

Meanwhile, large parts of the Southern region including Ho Chi Minh City have still suffering sweltering temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius. From tomorrow, it is forecast to reduce gradually.