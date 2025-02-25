Nearly VND145 billion invested in Ben Thanh Square renovation

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has just approved a project to renovate the landscape surrounding Ben Thanh Market in District 1.

Ben Thanh Market (Photo: SGGP)

The plan to transform the square in front of the city’s iconic Ben Thanh Market aims to renovate the overall landscape into a new public space, meeting the demand for the organization of community activities in the central area, the public transport hub and central station, and connecting various modes of transportation as well as socio-economic activities in the city.

Additionally, it also preserves the historical and cultural values and unique architectural style of Ben Thanh Market, contributing to enhancing the appeal of the modern metropolis and surroundings of Ben Thanh Market, improving the quality of life for residents, and ensuring the integration of road and public transportation systems.

The transformation project covers a total area of nearly 59,000 square meters, including 45,800 square meters of landscape renovation and 13,000 square meters of transportation infrastructure improvements.

The renovation project will also include lighting systems, green spaces, and other public amenities. In addition, the pathways around the square are proposed to be paved with natural granite, including Le Thanh Ton, Phan Chu Trinh, Phan Boi Chau, a section between Pham Hong Thai and Ham Nghi streets, a section between Tran Hung Dao and Le Loi streets.

The refurbishment plan also includes the restoration of the pedestals of the statue of Tran Nguyen Han and the statue of Quach Thi Trang.

The project is estimated to cost VND145 billion (US$5.68 million) from the city budget. It is planned to be carried out from 2025 to 2026.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh