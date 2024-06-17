Renovation project of Ben Thanh Market’s surroundings asked urgently implemented

The People's Committee of District 1 in HCMC has coordinated with departments and units to urgently accelerate the implementation progress of the first phase of a renovation project of the surroundings of Ben Thanh Market.

Accordingly, District 1 requested the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Construction, and the Department of Transport to launch instructions for shortening the completion time of procedures for the project which is scheduled to be kicked off on October 1 and completed before Aril 30, 2025 to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

According to the People's Committee of District 1, the renovation project will include surrounding areas of Ben Thanh Market, consisting of a refuge island in front of the Hoa Xa complex, a colonial building (originally known as the Bureau du Chemin de fer) that once served as Saigon’s railway headquarters at 136 Ham Nghi Street in District 1; a traffic island in front of Ben Thanh Quadrilateral and a focal point of 23-9 Park.

The renovation project will also include a lighting system, green spaces, and other public amenities. In addition, the pathways around the square are proposed to be paved with natural granite, including Le Thanh Ton, Phan Chu Trinh, Phan Boi Chau, a section between Pham Hong Thai and Ham Nghi streets, a section between Tran Hung Dao and Le Loi streets

The investor selection for site preparation for the construction project, consultation, and supervision will be carried out in August and September while the kick-off event will begin on October 1.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh