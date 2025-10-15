Nearly 200 policy-beneficiary families in HCMC receive housing support

The HCMC People’s Committee has reported to the Ministry of Construction on the review and assessment of housing support policies for policy-beneficiary families in the city.

A household in Ho Chi Minh City receives financial support for house repairs from Ho Chi Minh City's program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses.

According to the report, there are a total of 193 residential houses in Ho Chi Minh City eligible for housing policy support for families serving the cause of the nation’s revolution and the families of martyrs. Of these, 162 houses have been completed; 11 are under construction; 5 have commenced construction; and 15 have no need for repairs. The 15 cases with no need for repairs include those who submitted a petition to local people's committees requesting no house repair, or those who did not receive the funds and returned the money to the State.

The city government noted that the program has received broad public support, with active participation from government agencies, organizations, and individuals contributing to home repairs through socialized funding sources.

Going forward, Ho Chi Minh City will continue reviewing and developing implementation plans aligned with the city’s two-tier local government model. The city also aims to enhance communication to highlight exemplary individuals and innovative practices, strengthen community consensus, and promptly resolve any implementation challenges.

The People’s Committee has proposed increasing financial support levels to match current construction costs and ensure housing quality particularly for severely degraded homes. It also recommended unified and centralized budget allocation to streamline disbursement, monitoring, and financial reporting.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan