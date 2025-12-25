National

“Compassionate Tet” campaign for vulnerable people launched nationwide

SGGP

The Vietnam Red Cross Central Committee yesterday announced its nationwide plan for the “Compassionate Tet” campaign for the upcoming Lunar New Year 2026.

The campaign focuses on the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable people in need of support.

Under the plan, the entire Red Cross system strives to distribute approximately 1.5 million Tet gift packages, each valued at a minimum of VND500,000 (US$19), including cash and essential items, for people with disabilities, elderly individuals without support, orphans, those in extremely difficult circumstances and residents affected by natural disasters.

The total mobilized and supported resources are expected to reach at least VND750 billion (US$28.5 million).

z7360295830792-25febf2350f3895d5be06cd07c6ccb48-3099-5827.jpg
Tet charity markets are organized across multiple provinces to assist disadvantaged people.

During this campaign, the Vietnam Red Cross Central Committee will organize around ten national “Compassionate Tet” programs, each distributing 1,000 gift packages worth at least VND1 million (US$38) per package in provinces facing economic and social difficulties or heavily affected by natural disasters in 2025, such as Thai Nguyen, Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, Hue, Quang Ngai and Lam Dong.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

“Compassionate Tet” campaign vulnerable people Vietnam Red Cross Central Committee disadvantaged people localities affected by natural disasters

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn