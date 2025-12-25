“Compassionate Tet” campaign for vulnerable people launched nationwide

The Vietnam Red Cross Central Committee yesterday announced its nationwide plan for the “Compassionate Tet” campaign for the upcoming Lunar New Year 2026.

The campaign focuses on the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable people in need of support.

Under the plan, the entire Red Cross system strives to distribute approximately 1.5 million Tet gift packages, each valued at a minimum of VND500,000 (US$19), including cash and essential items, for people with disabilities, elderly individuals without support, orphans, those in extremely difficult circumstances and residents affected by natural disasters.

The total mobilized and supported resources are expected to reach at least VND750 billion (US$28.5 million).

Tet charity markets are organized across multiple provinces to assist disadvantaged people.

During this campaign, the Vietnam Red Cross Central Committee will organize around ten national “Compassionate Tet” programs, each distributing 1,000 gift packages worth at least VND1 million (US$38) per package in provinces facing economic and social difficulties or heavily affected by natural disasters in 2025, such as Thai Nguyen, Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, Hue, Quang Ngai and Lam Dong.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong