PM Pham Minh Chinh launches patriotic emulation movement for 2026-2030 period

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, has launched the patriotic emulation movement for the 2026-2030 period.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, launches the patriotic emulation movement for the 2026-2030 period. (Photo: VNA)

The movement, rolled out at the end of the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress in Hanoi on December 27, carries the theme “Emulation for innovation, acceleration, and breakthrough to usher the nation into an era of strength, civilization, and prosperity.”

The congress summarized the patriotic emulation movement and commendation work in the 2021-2025 period and launched the patriotic emulation movement for the 2026-2030 stage. At the same time, it honored and commended outstanding collectives and individuals, heroes, emulators, and exemplary advanced models, with the aim of "creating new momentum, a new spirit, and a new impetus" for the country and its people, ushering the nation into a period of development, prosperity, civilization, and happiness, and steadily advancing towards socialism.

Launching the emulation movement, PM Pham Minh Chinh clearly stated that the overarching goal of the patriotic emulation movement for the 2026-2030 period is for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland, for the rapid and sustainable development of the country, and for the prosperous and happy lives of the people.

He outlined three breakthroughs for the emulation movement—substantiveness, activeness, and widespreadness." Specifically, substantive emulation is linked to the "three real" criteria: "real people—real work—real results," using the satisfaction and response of the people as the measure of the value of the emulation movement.

Active emulation must be implemented according to the process of "publicly disclosing criteria—transparent results—substantive recognition." The widespread nature of emulation means transforming the state from "passive" to "active" in discovering, developing, spreading, and honoring advanced models, good practices, effective methods, and exemplary individuals and good deeds throughout society.

An overview of the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress in Hanoi on December 27. (Photo: VNA)

The PM also clearly pointed out five key focuses of the emulation movement. Firstly, the movement must concentrate on building a truly ethical and civilized party; building an honest, constructive, and people-serving rule of law state; building a streamlined, efficient, and effective political system; and promoting decentralization and delegation of power.

Secondly, it must develop a socialist-oriented market economy; promote the leading role of the state-owned economic sector; develop the private economic sector as the most important driving force of the national economy; and accelerate economic restructuring associated with establishing a new growth model towards green, digital, and circular growth, based on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Thirdly, the emulation movement should create breakthroughs in rapid and sustainable national development, with three strategic breakthroughs: perfecting the development, modernization, integration, and transparency of institutions; developing high-quality human resources, especially in strategic technology sectors; and building a synchronized, smart, and modern infrastructure to serve the socio-economic development of the country and improve the lives and happiness of the people.

Fourth, the emulation movement in cultural development is the spiritual foundation, the intrinsic strength, and a great driving force for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, building a modern, equitable, integrated national education system on par with the region and the world. The emulation must ensure social justice and progress, not sacrifice social welfare and the environment for the sake of mere growth.

Fifth, the emulation movement must strengthen national defense and security, build and firmly protect the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland; create breakthroughs in the development of a self-reliant, self-sufficient, dual-use, and modern defense and security industry, and promote integration and foreign relations in the new era, commensurate with the historical, cultural, and positional stature of the country.

The government leader called upon all compatriots, comrades, and soldiers nationwide, and compatriots abroad—every Vietnamese citizen, regardless of their position, profession, location, or occupation—to continue striving, actively participating in the emulation movement, upholding aspirations, dedicating themselves wholeheartedly, and working together with determination to lead the country forward rapidly, strongly, and steadily in the era of "Independence—Freedom—Prosperity—Happiness and Socialism."

Vietnamplus