Khanh Le Pass reopens to daytime traffic

Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C has been reopened to daytime traffic after more than a month of repair due to severe landslides.

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Construction on December 24 announced that pedestrians and vehicles weighing under five tons, as well as passenger cars with up to 16 seats, are permitted to travel through the pass starting December 24, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

From 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day, all vehicles must move to National Highway 27 or other suitable routes to travel between Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces.

Khanh Le Pass linking Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces reopens to daytime traffic. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Construction warned that weather conditions on the pass remain complicated, with heavy rain posing potential safety risks. Therefore, road users are recommended to limit travel during rainfall, drive slowly, carefully observe road conditions, and strictly comply with traffic signs and traffic diversion plans at construction sites.

The provincial traffic police force and the People’s Committee of Nam Khanh Vinh Commune have deployed forces to conduct regular patrols and traffic control to ensure smooth and safe traffic during the repair period.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, following the landslide on the evening of November 16 that killed six people and injured 19 others, the entire Khanh Le Pass recorded around 100 landslide points, more than 50 of which were completely blocked. The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities declared a natural disaster emergency. In recent times, Khanh Hoa Provincial Road Management and Construction Joint Stock Company, the unit responsible for maintaining the route, has mobilized personnel and equipment to focus on addressing landslides. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang) The pass has now been basically repaired, and relevant agencies continue to monitor and assess conditions in order to allow full traffic resumption as soon as possible.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong