National

Khanh Le Pass reopens to daytime traffic

SGGPO

Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C has been reopened to daytime traffic after more than a month of repair due to severe landslides.

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Construction on December 24 announced that pedestrians and vehicles weighing under five tons, as well as passenger cars with up to 16 seats, are permitted to travel through the pass starting December 24, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

From 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day, all vehicles must move to National Highway 27 or other suitable routes to travel between Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces.

dji-0339-2-4160-8543.jpg
Khanh Le Pass linking Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces reopens to daytime traffic. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Construction warned that weather conditions on the pass remain complicated, with heavy rain posing potential safety risks. Therefore, road users are recommended to limit travel during rainfall, drive slowly, carefully observe road conditions, and strictly comply with traffic signs and traffic diversion plans at construction sites.

The provincial traffic police force and the People’s Committee of Nam Khanh Vinh Commune have deployed forces to conduct regular patrols and traffic control to ensure smooth and safe traffic during the repair period.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, following the landslide on the evening of November 16 that killed six people and injured 19 others, the entire Khanh Le Pass recorded around 100 landslide points, more than 50 of which were completely blocked. The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities declared a natural disaster emergency.

a4-5269-3968.jpg
In recent times, Khanh Hoa Provincial Road Management and Construction Joint Stock Company, the unit responsible for maintaining the route, has mobilized personnel and equipment to focus on addressing landslides. (Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang)

The pass has now been basically repaired, and relevant agencies continue to monitor and assess conditions in order to allow full traffic resumption as soon as possible.

Related News
By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Khanh Le Pass daytime traffic severe landslides reopens to daytime traffic

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn