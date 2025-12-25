Resolutions on urban classification and administrative unit standards approved

The draft resolution streamlines urban classification around three key areas - role and socio-economic conditions, urbanisation level, and infrastructure development.

All members of the NA Standing Committee present at the session vote in favour of resolutions on administrative unit standards and urban classification. (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly Standing Committee looked into two draft resolutions on administrative unit standards and urban classification at its 52nd session in Hanoi December 24.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said that the draft resolution on urban classification was developed based on a thorough grasp of the Party's guidelines, especially the Politburo's Resolution No. 06 on sustainable urban development and the Party Central Committee's new conclusions related to the rearrangement of administrative units and the organisation of two-tier local administrations. It ensures consistency with the Law on Urban and Rural Planning 2024 (amended in 2025), the Law on Organisation of Local Governments, and relevant Resolutions of the NA.

He pointed out that the draft resolution highlights the renewed approach to urban classification. Rather than tying a city to a specific administrative unit as before, the draft resolution defines cities based on their development space, characteristics, functions, roles, and positions within the national urban system, accurately reflecting the realities of increasingly dispersed, multi-centered, and regionally connected urbanisation.

The draft resolution streamlines urban classification around three key areas - role and socio-economic conditions, urbanisation level, and infrastructure development. It also integrates green, smart, climate-resilient, and digital transformation requirements, while promoting decentralisation in urban management, he added.

Presenting the draft resolution on administrative unit standards, Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh said the new draft, comprising three chapters and 12 articles, has been revised based on feedback from the NA’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs, aims to update existing regulations to better fit the current context.

Chairman of the Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung said the draft resolutions largely align with policies ands requirements on the two-tier local administration model and relevant directives from competent authorities.

In his conclusion, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh stressed that finalising the drafts must align with the Party’s documents, including those for the 14th National Party Congress, and ensure consistency with the existing laws, the NA’s resolutions on socio-economic development and urbanisation targets.

All members of the NA Standing Committee present at the session voted in favour of resolutions on administrative unit standards and urban classification.

The same day, the NA Standing Committee unanimously approved in principle a resolution detailing and guiding the implementation of the Law on Supervision Activities of the NA and the People’s Councils, with 100 percent of the presenting delegates voting in favour.

VNA