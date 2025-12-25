PM requests development of modern, hi-tech, dual-use defence industry

In 2026, the entire military must focus on building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern force; strictly implementing the Party Central Committee’s directives on Party building and rectification.

In 2026, the entire military must focus on building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern force; strictly implementing the Party Central Committee’s directives on Party building and rectification; flexibly, substantively, and effectively conducting defence diplomacy; and promoting self-reliance and resilience in the defence industry, logistics, and technical operations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the development of a modern and high-tech defence industry with dual-use products, calling for the private economic sector to participate in developing the defence industry, with a focus on foundational and core technologies.

Chairing a meeting with representatives from the Ministry of National Defence and relevant ministries and sectors to discuss military and defence tasks for 2026 in Hanoi on December 24, the PM urged the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW and related resolutions of the Government and the Central Military Commission on the development of science, technology, and the defence industry.

He commended the Ministry of National Defence for excellently completing its 2025 tasks under the guidance of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Central Military Commission, advancing the defence industry and modernising weapons, equipment, and technical systems across all military branches.

The PM emphasised the value of strategic autonomy and fostering a peaceful, cooperative, and prosperous environment to maintain stability for growth. He also highlighted the importance of protecting national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity across land, sea, air, and cyberspace, noting that true security relies on a mix of soft and hard power, along with the unity of the people.

The Government leader requested the defence ministry to thoroughly and effectively implement the directives of Party General Secretary To Lam at the 12th Congress of the Party Organisation of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the 15th meeting of the Central Military Commission, focusing on innovation and development of advanced and modern weapons and equipment.

He called for steps to cut through institutional and policy hurdles, free up financial resources, provide incentives to attract talent, prioritise workforce training, and boost international cooperation in the defence industry.

The PM expressed his belief that the military will continue to lead in developing new technologies and producing equipment and weapons to safeguard the nation.

The PM asked ministries and sectors to work closely with the Ministry of National Defence to carry out 2026 tasks in full compliance with regulations of the Party and the State, ensuring no corruption, misconduct, or wastefulness.

