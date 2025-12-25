Government approves four-day New Year holiday for 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra approved a proposal by the Ministry of Home Affairs to grant a four-day continuous holiday for the 2026 New Year on December 25.

Under the plan, civil servants and public employees will be off work for four consecutive days, from Thursday, January 1, 2026, through Sunday, January 4, 2026. To facilitate the extended break, the working day on Friday, January 2, 2026, will be swapped with the weekly rest day on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

For employees in the private sector, employers are encouraged to apply the same New Year 2026 holiday schedule for civil servants and public employees while ensuring full compliance with all statutory entitlements for workers under the law. More favorable arrangements for employees are also encouraged.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested the Minister of Home Affairs to notify administrative and public service agencies, political and socio-political organizations, as well as businesses and workers, in accordance with regulations. Agencies and units are required to arrange on-duty staff and organize work schedules appropriately to ensure uninterrupted operations and the continued delivery of public services.

Ministries, agencies, and local authorities must create effective plans to encourage proactive initiatives that boost production, business activities, and socio-economic operations. These efforts are intended to ensure balanced supply and demand for goods and services, stabilize prices and markets, and contribute to economic growth, while promoting thrift and preventing waste before, during, and after the 2026 New Year holiday.

The rescheduling arrangement will not affect the total working time of civil servants and public employees.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh