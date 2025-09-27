Regiment 841 ready to respond to storm Bualoi

Amid the growing severity of storm Bualoi as it approaches the mainland, Regiment 841 under the Ha Tinh Provincial Military Command has issued a full alert and activated comprehensive response measures across the unit.

Regiment 841 under the Ha Tinh Provincial Military Command gets ready to respond to storm Bualoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Immediately following the order, 100 percent of officers and soldiers swiftly took their positions, conducted personnel and equipment checks, and ensured readiness to mobilize in case of any emergency.

During the alert phase, the unit thoroughly reinforced its mission directives, assigned personnel for duty shifts, and strictly maintained communication protocols. Simultaneously, measures were taken to secure the barracks, strengthen storage facilities, and ensure the safety of weapons and technical equipment.

With a sense of urgency and discipline, officers and soldiers of Regiment 841 have maintained the highest state of combat readiness, demonstrating firm resolve to respond effectively to all situations arising from the storm.

By Duong Quang, Trong Son—Translated by Kim Khanh