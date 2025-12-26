Military youth upholds image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers

Among them, many involved in the movement “Cultivating virtue, honing talent, pioneering creativity, living up to the image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers in the new era” which has reaffirmed the leading role of military youth, spreading widely across the armed forces and society.

The movement has mobilized large numbers of young officers and soldiers, fostering exemplary individuals and collectives, and enhancing training quality, combat readiness and mission effectiveness.

Officers and soldiers of Military Region 7 present gifts to residents of Tay Ninh Province in December 2025.

In severe difficult periods from natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, military youth have consistently stood at the front lines, risking their lives to protect and support the people through countless quiet yet deeply humane acts.

Between 2022 and 2025, military youth launched more than 2,200 effective models and initiatives, many of which earned top-level recognition, and also carrying out extensive community work, such as building houses for disadvantaged families as well as providing medical care in remote and border areas.

At home and abroad, including through UN peacekeeping missions, military youth continue to embody the spirit of Uncle Ho’s soldiers, always the first to step forward and the last to leave, earning the trust and respect of the people.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong