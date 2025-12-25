Electronic labor contract to take effect from July 1, 2026

The decree defines an electronic labor contract as a labor agreement concluded and executed in the form of data messages in accordance with labor law and electronic transaction law, with the same legal validity as a traditional paper contract.

Electronic labor contracts must be provided to both employees and employers as electronic data, using methods that they have mutually agreed on.

The Government encourages the use of electronic labor contracts to replace traditional paper contracts in human resource management and administrative procedures related to labor contracts.

The execution of electronic labor contracts is carried out through eContract, which ensures compliance with all regulatory requirements.

The decree takes effect from January 1, 2026.

By July 1, 2026, the electronic labor contract platform must be officially operational.

The eContract, an information system for electronic transactions in concluding and executing electronic labor contracts, is linked to the electronic labor contract platform, allowing employees and employers to create, digitally sign, store, retrieve and manage electronic labor contracts, as well as report labor usage and certify electronic labor contracts in accordance with regulations.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong