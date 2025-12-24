HCMC leadership strengthening tie with Catholic community through festive visits

HCMC leaders yesterday visited Catholic dioceses across southern provinces to extend Christmas greetings, acknowledging the community’s contributions and encouraging continued solidarity for national development.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of HCMC Party Committee Duong Anh Duc is visiting and expressing wishes to Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of December 23, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Anh Duc led a high-ranking delegation representing the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee - HCMC Branch to pay a festive visit to the Phan Thiet Diocese.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc (R) is having a conversation with Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung

The delegation met with Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung, Bishop of the Phan Thiet Diocese and Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, to offer wishes for a peaceful and merry holiday season on the occasion of Christmas 2025.

During the visit, Mr. Duong Anh Duc acknowledged and highly valued the positive contributions of the Catholic community to the general development of both the city and the nation in general.

He expressed his hope that Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung, along with the priests and religious dignitaries, would continue to mobilize Catholic followers to adhere to the Party’s guidelines as well as the State’s policies and laws, while walking in step with the administration in building and developing the locality.

The HCMC delegation is posing for a commemorative picture with Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung

On behalf of the Phan Thiet Diocese, Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung respectfully thanked the leadership of the Party, State, and HCMC for their attention. He affirmed that the Catholic community would continue to lead “a good secular and religious life,” actively participating in patriotic emulation movements to contribute to the construction and development of a prosperous homeland.

A delegation from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee-HCMC Branch, led by Mr. Duong Anh Duc, is visiting and offering Christmas greetings at the Xuan Loc Bishop’s House

Later that afternoon, Mr. Duong Anh Duc and the delegation traveled to the Xuan Loc Diocese in Long Khanh Ward of Dong Nai Province to offer Christmas greetings. He extended warm and peaceful wishes for Christmas 2025 to all dignitaries, officials, and Catholic followers within the Xuan Loc Diocese.

Furthermore, he expressed his desire that the diocese and the Catholic community at large would continue to accompany the government in upholding the spirit of solidarity and economic development to build an increasingly strong and prosperous nation.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc is extending wishes for a warm and peaceful Christmas to all clergy and the Catholic laity within the Xuan Loc Diocese

Also on December 23, another delegation from HCMC, led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Tran Van Tuan, visited the My Tho Diocese in Dong Thap Province. The delegation met with Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Kham, Bishop of the My Tho Diocese, along with other bishops and priests to extend season’s greetings.

In a warm and intimate atmosphere, on behalf of the city’s leadership, Vice Chairman Tran Van Tuan graciously inquired after the health of the clergy and wished a peaceful Christmas and a happy New Year to Bishop Nguyen Van Kham, the priests, and all parishioners.

Auxiliary Bishop of the Xuan Loc Diocese, Dominic Nguyen Tuan Anh, is expressing his deep gratitude to the leaders of the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee for their care and encouragement toward the Catholic community

On the same day, Vice Chairman Tran Van Tuan and his delegation continued their journey to visit and offer congratulations for Christmas 2025 at the Long Xuyen Diocese in An Giang Province. Amidst the cozy atmosphere of the year’s final days, he sent wishes of peace and happiness to the bishops, priests, and the entire laity of the Long Xuyen Diocese.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam