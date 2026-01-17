Naval Region 2 offers Tet gifts, essential supplies to DK1 platforms

On January 16, the Naval Region 2 held a send-off ceremony for delegations departing to visit and extend Lunar New Year greetings to officers and soldiers stationed at the DK1 offshore platforms.

The Naval Region 2 presents gifts to officers and sailors serving aboard two mission-assigned vessels. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegations will also visit crews of on-duty vessels, and local government agencies in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegation 1, led by Colonel Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2, will visit, inspect, and extend Lunar New Year greetings to DK1 offshore platforms, patrol vessels, and Con Dao Special zone.

Delegation 2, headed by Colonel Le Hong Quang, Deputy Chief of the Political Department of Naval Region 2, will visit, inspect, and convey New Year greetings to the remaining DK1 offshore platforms and on-duty vessels.

At the send-off ceremony, Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, emphasized that the voyages would carry with them the spirit of spring, heartfelt affection, and the deep care and solidarity of the Party, the people, and the armed forces for soldiers and fellow citizens stationed on the nation’s distant seas and islands.

Officers and soldiers transport kumquat trees to be delivered to their comrades stationed on remote islands. (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, encourages the delegation and extends best wishes for the successful completion of its mission. (Photo: SGGP)

During this visit, the delegations will deliver Tet gifts from the Ministry of Defense, the Navy, the Naval Region 2 Command, various government agencies, businesses, and residents to the officers and soldiers serving on the seas, islands, and the Southern continental shelf in celebration of the 2026 Lunar New Year. The working voyage is expected to last between 15 and 17 days.

On the same day, in Phuoc Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Naval Flotilla 129 organized a delegation to visit, present gifts, and extend Lunar New Year greetings to officers, soldiers, and civilians performing duties and living on islands with harbors and fishing villages managed by the flotilla in Truong Sa Islands.

According to the plan, the flotilla’s delegation, led by Colonel Le Xuan Tam, Deputy Political Commissar of the flotilla, will visit and present gifts to officers, soldiers, and civilians on Truong Sa, Sinh Ton, Nui Le, and Toc Tan islands.

Ms. Tran Thi Lien sends Lunar New Year gifts to her husband, Captain Tran Van Luc, political officer of the DK1/10 offshore platform. (Photo: SGGP)

Lunar New Year gifts from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee, along with various agencies and units, are delivered to officers and soldiers stationed at the nation’s front-line seas and islands. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition to bringing essential Lunar New Year supplies such as glutinous rice, dong leaves, mung beans, candied fruits, and confectionery, the delegation also carried more than 50 Tet gifts for officers, soldiers, and civilians serving and living on the islands, with a total value of over VND80 million (US$3,044). The mission also delivered 500 trees and planting materials to the islands, contributing to the “Greening Truong Sa” program.

On this occasion, the flotilla also replenished supplies, goods, and essential commodities for harbors and fishing villages, ensuring readiness to support fishermen operating at sea before, during, and after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Officers and soldiers load Lunar New Year gifts onto vessels ahead of departure. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation bids farewell before setting off on its mission. (Photo: SGGP)

The Truong Sa 19 vessel sets sail on its mission. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant Colonel Bui Ngoc Sang, Political Commissar of Naval Flotilla 129, encourages officers and soldiers aboard Vessel 638 ahead of departure. (Photo: SGGP)

Saplings and supplies for the “Greening Truong Sa” program are loaded onto vessels. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation departs to visit and deliver gifts to Truong Sa. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang, Duy Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh