Nationwide film week to celebrate 24th Vietnam Film Festival announced

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced a national Film Week from November 15 to 20, honoring outstanding Vietnamese cinema ahead of the 24th Vietnam Film Festival.

According to the decision of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Department of Cinema will organize the Vietnam Film Week nationwide in coordination with the national cinema center, the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Da Nang, Dak Lak, and other relevant agencies.

Mua Do will be screened in the special week

The film week aims to celebrate remarkable works of Vietnamese cinema and promote the nation’s image and people through the language of film.

The screening lineup features several beloved titles, including Vang trang tho au (The Childhood Moon), Dao, Pho va Piano (Peach Blossoms, Pho, and Piano), Mui co chay (The Scent of Burnt Grass), Mua do (Red Rain), Toi thay hoa vang tren co xanh ( I Can See Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass), and Ha Noi 12 ngay dem (Hanoi – 12 Days and Nights).

In addition to screenings, audience–filmmaker exchanges will be held across six cities and provinces including Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Da Nang, Dak Lak, and Can Tho.

The Ministry has directed all involved units to ensure smooth organization, media outreach, and logistics, fostering a vibrant atmosphere in anticipation of the 24th Vietnam Film Festival, one of the key cultural events of 2025.

The 24th Vietnam Film Festival will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from November 21 to 25. This event was organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Mai An - translated by Anh Quan