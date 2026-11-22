On November 21, localities across Ho Chi Minh City held the 2026 National Great Unity Festival in conjunction with Vietnam Culture Day, observed on November 24.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to exemplary families in Neighborhood 5. (Photo: SGGP)

Neighborhood 5 in Vung Tau Ward held the 2026 National Great Unity Festival in conjunction with Vietnam Culture Day.

Attending the event was Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

At the festival, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented trees to the neighborhood and gifts to exemplary families and students. Meanwhile, Vung Tau Ward presented 10 scholarships to disadvantaged students and distributed 50 gift packages to local households.

On the same occasion, the People's Committee of Vung Tau Ward launched a community-based model called the "Daytime Activity and Care Center for Older Adults."

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to outstanding students in Neighborhood 5. (Photo: SGGP)

Attendees included Nguyen Hong Linh, Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee's Inspection Commission, and Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The center will operate every Saturday and Sunday, offering a range of activities, including physical exercises for older adults, yoga, reading, chess, cultural performances, and health consultations.

During the event, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc also visited and presented gifts to older adults facing difficult circumstances, while encouraging local members to participate in the center's activities.

In 2026, 92.16 percent of the workforce in Neighborhood 5 had stable employment, and no households remained classified as poor. Meanwhile, 63.41 percent of residents received health checkups. The neighborhood also provided employment loans to 20 households, helped 36 people obtain health insurance coverage, and funded VND48 million (US$1,861) in home repairs for disadvantaged households.

On November 21, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in coordination with the Binh Duong Ward People's Committee, held a ceremony to launch a pilot "Safe House for Women and Children" model and provide capacity-building training for its operating team.

Speaking at the ceremony, Huynh Thi Thuy Phuong, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, stressed that amid rising concerns over domestic violence and violence more broadly, establishing support facilities at the grassroots level has become an urgent necessity.

Binh Duong Ward is one of three localities selected by the city to pilot the "Safe House for Women and Children" model.

Ms. Huynh Thi Thuy Phuong called on local authorities and the model's operating team to focus on three key tasks, including ensuring a proper understanding of the facility's role as an organized support mechanism, with standardized operating procedures that put victims at the center; guaranteeing absolute confidentiality and prioritizing urgent referrals rather than mediation in high-risk cases; and strengthening inter-agency coordination involving the police, health and judicial authorities, mass organizations, and men to build a reliable and lasting support network.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh