Ho Chi Minh City is reviewing its electric vehicle charging infrastructure to ensure compliance with new national technical regulations taking effect in 2027, as the city continues to expand its growing EV charging network.

Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) has directed its subordinate units to review and categorize existing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in preparation for the implementation of new national technical regulations, effective July 1, 2027.

This directive follows the issuance of Circular 61/2026/TT-BCT by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which establishes the national technical regulations for EV charging pillars and stations (QCVN 32:2026/BCT). Consequently, relevant departments and subordinate units are tasked with proactively studying and preparing the necessary conditions to comply with these new standards.

Units responsible for power supply, grid operations, and power system dispatch must provide guidance to project developers regarding connection agreements, electricity metering, grid energization, and incident management, in accordance with their respective mandates. Furthermore, these units are required to assess the impact of charging stations on the local power grid and implement technical measures concerning power quality, capacity limits, and load management.

EVNHCMC has mandated a review and classification of existing charging stations to identify those subject to the new regulations, while ensuring that customers are notified and provided with guidance on the transition road map.

From July 1, 2027, when processing applications for grid connection and energization of EV charging stations, the relevant units must verify that all connection agreements, technical inspections, and energization conditions align strictly with established regulations, without imposing any requirements beyond those stipulated by law.

According to QCVN 32:2026/BCT, these technical regulations apply to charging stations for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles located in public areas, centralized parking lots, rest stops, and similar settings. The regulations do not apply to charging stations installed within structures—such as basements, indoor parking garages, or spaces that are partially or fully enclosed by building structures.

Regarding technical requirements, charging stations must feature integrated power supply, lightning protection, and fire prevention and firefighting systems. They must also include mechanisms which are operable either automatically or manually to cut off power in the event of a fire, flooding, overheating, physical impact, or other serious incidents. The installation site must not obstruct emergency exits or access routes for fire engines, and it must provide sufficient, safe operating space for users.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has approximately 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations, over 300 fast-charging points for electric motorcycles, and thousands of battery-swapping kiosks. The city is also moving forward with a bidding process to facilitate the installation of charging stations at 19 bus terminals through investment mobilized from social resources.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan