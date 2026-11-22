Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating its urban railway development, refining contractor selection plans for three new metro projects in 2026 as it works toward completing eight priority routes totaling 255 km by 2030 and 532 km rail network by 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to complete eight urban railway lines, spanning approximately 255 km, by 2030, with plans to expand the rail network to about 532 km by 2035.

On the morning of November 21, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) held an international consultation conference to provide information on the master plan for contractor selection for three urban railway projects including the extension of Metro Line 1 (Binh Duong New City – Suoi Tien), the extension of Metro Line 2 (Thu Dau Mot – Ho Chi Minh City), and Metro Line 6, Phase 1 (Tan Son Nhat International Airport – Phu Huu).

The event was attended by representatives from various municipal departments and agencies, the Vietnam Association of Construction Contractors, domestic construction firms, and numerous international corporations and contractors.

Businesses discuss investment cooperation. Photo: SGGP

During the conference, consultants presented feasibility studies, while various companies showcased technologies and construction solutions for underground and elevated infrastructure, as well as urban railway equipment and systems. Participants emphasized the need for early clarification regarding technological standards, technical requirements, equipment investment strategies, and the mechanisms for contractor selection including direct contracting to enable businesses to proactively prepare their capabilities, resources, and participation plans.

According to MAUR’s strategic direction, the division of bid packages is being considered across two primary categories including infrastructure and civil works, and equipment and systems.

Discussions centered on the rollout of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) packages, potential joint ventures between domestic firms and international contractors, and the centralized procurement of equipment systems. These initiatives are aimed at streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and simplifying long-term maintenance.

Head Phan Cong Bang of the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) stated that the feedback received during consultations serves as a vital foundation for further refining the master plan for contractor selection.

MAUR will evaluate the capabilities, practical experience, and financial strength of enterprises to ensure the selected contractors are fully qualified to meet the project’s technical, quality, and scheduling requirements. The authority will also explore mechanisms to encourage the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through joint ventures or subcontracts.

Businesses discuss investment cooperation. Photo: SGGP

MAUR has identified technology transfer, human resource development, and an increased localization rate as core, long-term objectives. While initial project phases require collaboration with international corporations, a roadmap must be established to enable Vietnamese enterprises to gradually master the technology and take on more significant roles in consulting, construction, operation, and maintenance within the urban railway system.

MAUR will continue to consolidate feedback, assess corporate capabilities, and work with consultants to finalize the contractor selection strategy. Simultaneously, it will maintain an ongoing dialogue with both domestic and international firms to mobilize the necessary resources, expertise, and technology for Ho Chi Minh City’s urban railway projects.

Regarding project progress, Ho Chi Minh City is currently taking decisive steps to accelerate site clearance and the relocation of technical infrastructure. By drawing lessons from previous projects, the city aims to ensure that construction can commence immediately upon the handover of the project sites.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan