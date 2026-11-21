A series of major transport construction sites in eastern Ho Chi Minh City are maintaining an urgent pace of work.

Thousands of engineers and workers are working around the clock across multiple simultaneous construction fronts, determined to accelerate progress and complete the projects ahead of schedule to gradually complete the city's transport network.

Around-the-clock work at construction sites

Workers install the lighting system along Ring Road 3 near the Tan Van interchange in Dong Hoa Ward on November 4. (Photo: SGGP)

From early morning until late at night, the Tan Van interchange construction site—part of the Ring Road 3 project in Dong Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City—hums with the constant sound of machinery and heavy equipment.

Engineer Nguyen Thanh Tung, construction supervisor for the Tan Van interchange overpass branch, said multiple construction fronts are operating continuously to stay on schedule. Engineering teams remain on-site to inspect and urge construction crews forward while promptly resolving any emerging issues. In particular, cantilever structure installation, elevated construction, and the completion of each bridge span are subject to strict quality, technical, and workplace safety controls.

Stretching from the Tan Van interchange toward the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway interchange across Long Thanh My, Long Truong, and Long Binh wards, the roughly 17-kilometer elevated section is gradually taking shape. Many major components have been largely completed, giving a modern look to the city's eastern gateway corridor.

At construction packages XL1 through XL5, large stretches of the road surface have been paved with asphalt, while guardrails and lighting systems are largely in place. Workers are continuing to finish expansion joints, lane markings, and auxiliary structures.

While working on the expansion joints between bridge spans, worker Nguyen Huu Duc said this is a critical step in finishing the road surface ahead of the target to open the 17-kilometer elevated section to traffic by late November.

At package XL3, crews are also accelerating asphalt paving, with pavers, rollers, and material trucks operating non-stop. Paver operator Nguyen Van Tong said that despite intense heat, workers are staying on-site and working through holidays to help complete the project early and meet residents' travel needs.

Projects accelerate toward completion

Construction vehicles and equipment operate at the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway expansion project (the section passing through Ho Chi Minh City) (Photo: SGGP)

At the An Phu interchange in Binh Trung Ward, construction is moving forward around the clock. Following the opening of the left Giong Ong To bridge branch and the N4 overpass branch to traffic, contractors are concentrating on building the remaining overpass branch and completing structural and auxiliary infrastructure.

Engineer Nguyen Thanh Dat said that once cleared land is handed over, contractors make the most of it by working continuously so the project can be completed as early as possible.

Similarly, at the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway expansion project and the My Thuy interchange in Cat Lai Ward, multiple crews are pressing ahead with structural, concrete, and technical infrastructure works.

Meanwhile, on the project to close the Ring Road 2 gap—specifically the section from Phu Huu Bridge to Pham Van Dong Street passing through Long Truong, Tang Nhon Phu, Phuoc Long, and Thu Duc wards—contractors have deployed around 20 construction fronts operating two shifts a day. For bored piling, concrete pouring, and cement-soil mixing piles, crews are working three continuous shifts.

According to Le Ngoc Hung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Investment and Construction of Traffic Works, the Ring Road 3 section passing through Ho Chi Minh City spans 58.54 kilometers. The board serves as the investor for two construction sub-projects, including Component Project 1 and Component Project 5.

Component Project 1 is executing 10 main construction and installation packages and has reached more than 85 percent of contract volume, while Component Project 5 comprises four packages and has reached 80 percent. In particular, the elevated expressway section passing through Long Truong, Long Phuoc, and Long Binh wards has been largely completed.

Work is being accelerated on the remaining items at the HLD interchange—connecting Ring Road 3 with the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway—and the Tan Van interchange in Dong Hoa Ward, with the goal of opening roughly 17 kilometers to traffic by late November 2026 in sync with the operational schedule of Long Thanh International Airport.

For the remaining sections, contractors are focusing through the end of 2026 on soft soil treatment, surcharge removal on stabilized segments, crushed stone aggregate base construction, and asphalt paving. Several auxiliary facilities—including the intelligent transportation system (ITS), operation center, and vehicle weigh stations—are expected to be completed in early 2027.

At the An Phu interchange, bridge branches N1.1 and N1.3, which serve vehicles turning left from Mai Chi Tho Boulevard onto the access road of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, are scheduled for completion by late December 2026.

Meanwhile, branch N1.2 and the expansion of Luong Dinh Cua Street are slated for completion by late April 2027, with the entire project targeted for completion on April 30, 2027. Finally, overall construction volume at the My Thuy interchange has reached roughly 85 percent, with the project scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

- On the Ring Road 3 project, contractors have mobilized a total of 194 construction fronts, more than 3,000 engineers and workers, and 700 pieces of machinery and equipment. - The An Phu interchange project features a complete three-level design comprising two underpasses (HC1-01 and HC1-02) and overpass branches N1 through N4, with a total investment of approximately VND3,408 billion (US$132.2 million). Meanwhile, the My Thuy interchange project carries a total investment of about VND3,622 billion. - Around 400 workers and engineers, along with 112 pieces of machinery and equipment, are deployed across the An Phu and My Thuy interchange projects.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh