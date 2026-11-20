Around 10,000 people joined a charity walk in Ho Chi Minh City to raise VND10 billion for 10,000 Tet gifts, bringing warmth and support to disadvantaged families ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc joins delegates and local residents in the charity walk.

Around 10,000 people took part in a charity walk at Bai Sau Park in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 19 as part of the 2026 Compassion Festival, joining efforts to raise VND10 billion (US$388,129) to provide Tet support for disadvantaged people ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year.

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and partner organizations under the theme “For Everyone, Everywhere.” Attendees included Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, alongside representatives of government agencies, businesses, philanthropists, and large numbers of residents.

Large numbers of officials, civil servants, public employees, students and local residents take part in the charity walk.

The organizing committee acknowledges and expresses its gratitude to partner organizations for their contributions to the 2027 “Compassionate Tet” campaign.

Under the message “Every Step, An Act of Compassion,” participants walked along a route of approximately two kilometers, contributing to a fundraising campaign aimed at providing 10,000 Tet gift packages, each worth VND1 million, to poor people and families facing hardship.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Minh Nhut, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, emphasized that every step taken in the walk represented an act of sharing and compassion, helping bring a warmer spring to disadvantaged families. He called on organizations, businesses, philanthropists, and residents to support the “Compassionate Tet” campaign for the Lunar New Year 2027, pledging that all contributions would be used for their intended purposes, with transparency and accountability, and delivered to the right beneficiaries.

The 2026 Compassion Festival took place from November 17 to 19 to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (November 23) and the 50th anniversary of the establishment and development of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society (January 15, 1977–January 15, 2027).

Rescue and emergency response drill

Local residents donate blood at the event.

Organizing committee representatives and philanthropists present gifts to people facing hardship.

By Manh Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh