Residents, overseas Vietnamese place trust, high expectations in Party Congress

People in Ho Chi Minh City and overseas Vietnamese communities place their trust and high expectations in breakthrough decisions for national development at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Dinh Vinh Cuong, an overseas Vietnamese in Japan, Chairman of 365Group expects breakthrough policies to attract overseas intellectuals.

The Draft Documents of the 14th Party Congress rightly identify science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of development. This sends a strong message to overseas Vietnamese intellectuals working in global technology hubs such as the United States, Japan, Europe, the Repbulic of Korea and Singapore, in fields including AI, semiconductors, new energy, biotechnology, smart logistics and digital finance.

Dinh Vinh Cuong, an overseas Vietnamese in Japan, Chairman of 365Group

He hopes the Congress will adopt concrete, breakthrough policies to attract overseas talent, including competitive incentives, simplified procedures for long-term work in Vietnam and mechanisms that allow overseas Vietnamese to participate directly in major national projects.

As an overseas Vietnamese actively engaged in connecting investment, technology, and high-quality human resources with Vietnam, Mr. Dinh Vinh Cuong firmly believed that the 14th Party Congress will open a new phase in which the overseas Vietnamese community truly becomes an integral part of the country’s science- and knowledge-based development strategy.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Quoc Bao, an overseas Vietnamese in France, identifies science and technology as the core driver of development.

From the perspective of a lecturer and researcher who worked abroad for many years and is now working long-term in Vietnam, he is particularly interested in the Party’s orientations in the Draft Documents of the 14th Congress, especially regarding the development of science and technology, innovation and the attraction of intellectual resources, including overseas Vietnamese.

Assoc. Prof. Dr.Bui Quoc Bao, an overseas Vietnamese in France

According to him, to make science and technology a true driver of development, greater and more coordinated investment in research infrastructure, particularly equipment, is essential, as heavy reliance on imported machinery increases costs and hinders maintenance and upgrading.

The Draft Documents of the 14th Party Congress clearly emphasize science and technology and innovation as the central drivers of national development. If investment policies, management mechanisms and human resource utilization are synchronized in this spirit, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Quoc Bao believed that intellectuals at home and abroad will be more motivated to make long-term contributions to Vietnam’s sustainable development.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the Board of Directors, HD Construction Consulting and Investment Joint Stock Company, Tam Long Ward, Ho Chi Minh City expresses hope for driving innovation for sustainable national development.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the Board of Directors, HD Construction Consulting and Investment Joint Stock Company

As a small business directly engaged in production and business in Ho Chi Minh City, the collective of the company clearly feels the atmosphere of excitement and public trust nationwide during the 14th Party Congress. The Congress is not only a major political event but also a place where expectations are placed on more practical policies for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Congress is expected to provide clear directions to improve the business environment, reform administrative procedures, promote digital transformation, and enable small enterprises to grow sustainably, contribute to the economy, and create jobs. With this confidence, small businesses will continue to accompany the Party and the State, innovate, enhance product quality, and contribute to national development.

Dinh Minh Hieu, a worker at Green Medical Gloves Company Limited in Bau Bang Industrial Park expects social housing development and caring for workers.

Dinh Minh Hieu, a worker at Green Medical Gloves Company

After leaving Quang Binh Province to work in Ho Chi Minh City for 11 years, he has worked at many different manufacturing enterprises. Long-term engagement in the working environment has enabled him to deeply understand the difficulties and legitimate aspirations of the workers.

In addition to expecting the Congress to select cadres and Party members with sufficient qualities, capacity and courage to lead the country toward sustainable development, the city’s workers hope it will introduce more important and practical policies to ensure social welfare, especially for them.

He hopes the Party and the State will continue to pay attention to and promote social housing development programs, making it easier for workers to access housing and settle down, thereby enabling them to stay committed to their enterprises. At the same time, he also hopes authorities at all levels will soon implement additional solutions to improve workers’ spiritual and living standards, with particular attention to policies for female workers, women on maternity leave, and long-serving employees.

By Ngo Binh, Tam Trang, Truc Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong