Culture/art

My Dinh Stadium lights up tonight with special art program

SGGPO

The national art gala “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” will take place at My Dinh Stadium in the capital city of Hanoi tonight, September 1.

The major political and cultural event commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945- August 19, 2025) and Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025), highlighting Vietnam’s eight decades of nation-building.

539499976-122125261286936185-249289024090428583-n-6626-2189-5582-7315.jpg
Rehearsal of the program at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi. (Photo: SChannel)

With nearly 3,000 leading artists across generations on stage, the three-hour program combines music, dance, fine arts and multimedia effects, promising a spectacular celebration of national history and culture.

My Dinh Stadium will debut as an “open stage,” featuring 3D mapping, multi-layer surround sound, ultra-high-definition LED screens and artistic fireworks.

Through multimedia projection, the show will revive historic milestones and cultural emblems, inviting audiences to relive Vietnam’s 80-year path of nation-building.

The event is expected to draw nearly 20,000 spectators, including senior Party and State leaders, former leaders, citizens and overseas Vietnamese. It is organized under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet as the main producer in collaboration with major art units nationwide.

Nearly 20,000 spectators are expected at My Dinh Stadium, along with incumbent senior Party and State leaders, former leaders, citizens and overseas Vietnamese.

540300720-122125261208936185-758794666441022951-n-4093-7338.jpg
concert-quoc-gia-dac-biet-01-tdut-7127-6318.jpg

The event is overseen by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and produced by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet in collaboration with major art units nationwide.

The special art program will be broadcast live on VTV1, VOVTV and streamed on the ministry’s digital platforms.

The program “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” is not only an artistic performance but also expresses a tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, fallen heroes and the people and soldiers who sacrificed for the country's independence and freedom.

It also conveys a strong message of Vietnam’s aspiration for innovation, creativity and prosperity in an era of global integration.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

My Dinh Stadium special art program Vietnam’s National Day artistic fireworks

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn