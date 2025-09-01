My Dinh Stadium lights up tonight with special art program

The national art gala “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” will take place at My Dinh Stadium in the capital city of Hanoi tonight, September 1.

The major political and cultural event commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945- August 19, 2025) and Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025), highlighting Vietnam’s eight decades of nation-building.

Rehearsal of the program at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi. (Photo: SChannel)

With nearly 3,000 leading artists across generations on stage, the three-hour program combines music, dance, fine arts and multimedia effects, promising a spectacular celebration of national history and culture.

My Dinh Stadium will debut as an “open stage,” featuring 3D mapping, multi-layer surround sound, ultra-high-definition LED screens and artistic fireworks.

Through multimedia projection, the show will revive historic milestones and cultural emblems, inviting audiences to relive Vietnam’s 80-year path of nation-building.

The event is expected to draw nearly 20,000 spectators, including senior Party and State leaders, former leaders, citizens and overseas Vietnamese. It is organized under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet as the main producer in collaboration with major art units nationwide.

Nearly 20,000 spectators are expected at My Dinh Stadium, along with incumbent senior Party and State leaders, former leaders, citizens and overseas Vietnamese.

The event is overseen by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and produced by the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet in collaboration with major art units nationwide.

The special art program will be broadcast live on VTV1, VOVTV and streamed on the ministry’s digital platforms.

The program “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” is not only an artistic performance but also expresses a tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, fallen heroes and the people and soldiers who sacrificed for the country's independence and freedom.

It also conveys a strong message of Vietnam’s aspiration for innovation, creativity and prosperity in an era of global integration.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong