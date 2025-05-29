Musician Pham Tuyen honored with “Cricket Knight” title

Veteran composer Pham Tuyen was honored with the Cricket Knight prize at the 6th De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2025, which ended in Hanoi on May 28.

Veteran composer Pham Tuyen (2nd,R) is honored with the Cricket Knight prize at the 6th De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The prize aims to recognize his lifelong contributions to children’s music, with numerous timeless compositions that have left a lasting impact.

Composer Pham Tuyen was born in 1930. He is widely regarded as one of the most prominent musicians in modern Vietnamese music. The musician made a profound mark across various genres, most notably with songs written for children, such as Chiec den ong sao (The Star-Shaped Lantern), Truong chau la truong man non (My Kindergarten), Chu voi con o Ban Don (The Little Elephant of Don Village), Tien len Doan vien (Forward, Youth Union members), and more. These songs continue to live on in the hearts and memories of generations of Vietnamese youth. Throughout his career, Pham Tuyen composed more than 200 songs for children, a record-setting output that few other composers can match.

Veteran composer Pham Tuyen and his daughter at the award ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the award ceremony, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Vu Viet Trang, emphasized that the prize is not merely an artistic platform but a space that nurtures children's imagination, compassion, and dreams.

She expressed her deep appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of authors, ranging from veteran writers to young talents. The VNA General Director also hoped that the honored works would accompany children throughout their childhood years, inspiring creativity in literature and the arts, while contributing to the development of a well-rounded and compassionate young generation in the country.

The organizing board also presented five Cricket Desire awards to books, including a series of paintings by 13-year-old artist Pham Hai Nguyen; Co mot trai dat phang trong mat em (There’s a flat Earth in my eyes), a poetry manuscript by Ly Thang Long; Cuon co thu cua mot mau than (The ancient tome of a Mother Goddess), a story by Nguyen Hoang Dieu Thuy from Kim Dong Publishing House; two books by Dy Duyen, Tu nhung ruong rau o nong trai Cuc Cu (From the vegetable fields of Cuc Cu farm) illustrated by Dom Dom and Nhung thu ban dung de lap day mot cai ho (Things you use to fill a hole) illustrated by Thanh Vu, published by Kim Dong Publishing House; and Trang trai cuoi rung (The farm at the forest’s edge) by Pham Cong Luan, published by Kim Dong Publishing House.

The organizing board presents Cricket Desire awards to a series of paintings by 13-year-old artist Pham Hai Nguyen. (Photo: SGGP)

Launched in 2020, the De Men Arts Awards for Children aims at promoting and honoring works dedicated to children. The entries can be in one of several forms, like literature, cinema, music, arts, theater, photography, comics, traditional games, or electronic games. The awards will include one grand prize named "Cricket Knight"; and others, "Cricket Desire" honoring excellent compositions, art performances, and entertainment programs created by children themselves or for children.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh