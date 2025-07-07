More crafts recognized National Intangible Cultural Heritage

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on June 7 recognized the traditional craft of making pottery of My Thien Village, Binh Son Commune, Quang Ngai Province, as National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Artisan Dang Van Trinh, 60, in Binh Son Commune, is the sole keeper of the traditional heritage of My Thien pottery. (Photo: SGGP)

More than 200 years ago, My Thien pottery was renowned across Vietnam, particularly in the Central and Central Highlands regions. Nowadays, My Thien pottery village only has artisan Dang Van Trinh, 60, in Binh Son Commune, who is the sole keeper of this traditional heritage.

Each piece of My Thien pottery embodies a unique blend of technical and artistic elements, such as the five-clawed dragons in bas-relief in the Ly Dynasty style, symbolizing nobility and sacred power; the bamboo branch representing the virtues of a gentleman and conveying wishes for good fortune and prosperity; and the image of a mouse inspired by the folk saying "a mouse falling into a jar of rice," presenting a symbol of abundance and prosperity.

Each My Thien pottery item is entirely handmade and undergoes a two-stage firing process, including the first to form the clay body and the second after glazing to finalize its color and finish.

Porcelain enamel coatings of My Thien pottery items are unique and characterized by natural tones and depend entirely on kiln techniques, humidity, temperature, and the craftsman's refined intuition.

Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, Hanoi’s Thanh Tri steamed rice roll has been recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The recognition falls under the categories of Folk Knowledge and Traditional Craftsmanship.

Thanh Tri Village, located in Hanoi, has long been renowned for its delicate steamed rice rolls, a dish that embodies the elegance, subtlety, and soul of Vietnamese cuisine.

Over the centuries, through periods of change and upheaval, Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls are not only a daily dish of the capital's people but also a food culture icon representing craftsmanship, patience, and a deep-rooted love for the traditional craft.

The recognition of Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls as a national intangible cultural heritage is an important opportunity to preserve and promote the unique culinary and cultural values of this traditional craft village.

It also lays the foundation for Hanoi to connect and develop craft village tourism, creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities while enriching the cultural identity of the capital city with a history spanning over a thousand years.

By Nguyen Trang, Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh