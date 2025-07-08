Miss International Thanh Thuy attends UN Women's conference

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy has recently extended working trip to the United States as part of the Miss International organization’s program.

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy travels to the United States as part of the Miss International organization's program.

During her visit to the U.S., she took part in a series of activities focused on sustainable development, environmental protection, and promoting Vietnamese culture.

Notably, Miss Thanh Thuy attended a UN Women specialized conference held alongside Miss US International.

Miss Thanh Thuy joins the Clean Earth Project along with American beauty queens.

At the conference, Miss Thanh Thuy participated in discussions on the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and shared about her "Clean Water" project, an initiative she presented during Miss International 2024 to raise awareness about the global issue of access to clean water.

In addition, she joined the Clean Earth Project along with young volunteers to collect litter in public areas, spreading messages of green living and environmental responsibility.

During the night of Miss US International finals, Miss Thanh Thuy drew attention as she appeared alongside reigning Miss Earth, Jessica Lane. She showed warmth and energy while interacting with contestants around the world.

Miss International Thanh Thuy and Miss Earth Jessica Lane

Miss International Thanh Thuy and Miss US International 2025

Miss Thanh Thuy shared that as an international representative, she valued the chance to explore new cultures and connect with friends from across the globe and the trip to the U.S. was an unforgettable journey.

Following her U.S. visit, Miss Thanh Thuy will continue her tour to Singapore, Angola, and other countries. She sees each destination not only as a personal experience but also as an opportunity to share the image and humanitarian values of a Miss International from Vietnam.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong