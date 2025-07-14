Vietnamese mask featured at Asian cultural exhibition in India

Among the exhibits, Vietnam’s wooden “harvest festival” mask represents an elderly figure. It is used in folk theatre and reflects wisdom and rural joy, offering a glimpse into Vietnam’s agricultural culture.

The exhibition features nearly 100 ritual and performance masks from Vietnam, India, Thailand, China, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, highlighting Asia’s shared spiritual and artistic heritage. (Photo: VNA)

A traditional Vietnamese mask is currently on display at an exhibition spotlighting masks in the cultural confluence of Asia, held at India’s National Crafts Museum in New Delhi.

The event, “Pratirupa”, from July 12 to 23, features nearly 100 ritual and performance masks from Vietnam, India, Thailand, China, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, highlighting Asia’s shared spiritual and artistic heritage.

Organised by Indian cultural institutions, the exhibition explores the symbolic and ritual significance of masks, ranging from depictions of deities and spirits to animals and ancestors, crafted from wood, bamboo, ceramics, metal, and papier-mâché.

Among the exhibits, Vietnam’s wooden “harvest festival” mask stands out. Representing an elderly figure, it is used in folk theatre and reflects wisdom and rural joy, offering a glimpse into Vietnam’s agricultural culture.

Junhi Han, Program Specialist for Culture at UNESCO New Delhi, praised the exhibition as a celebration of the strong cultural bonds. Meanwhile, Professor S. K. K. Basa, Chairman of the National Monument Authority of India, emphasised the importance of preserving folk and tribal cultures, underlining the necessity to continue honouring and upholding the intangible cultural heritage of the region.

More than a visual display, “Pratirupa” encourages the appreciation of cultural diversity and craftsmanship, offering insight into common values that connect Asian societies through the timeless art of mask-making.

Vietnamplus