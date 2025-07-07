Ministry to organize mobile propaganda competition

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced a decision to hold the National Mobile Propaganda Contest to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (1945–2025) and National Day (September 2).

The competition will take place from August 4 to August 9, featuring touring programs for the public in three localities such as Tuyen Quang, Bac Ninh, and Hai Phong.

This is a politically and culturally significant event aimed at widely promoting the historical values, the importance of the era, and the valuable lessons from the August Revolution of 1945, as well as the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now known as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Through the forms of singing, dancing, and music, the programs participating in the competition will focus on praising the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, the spirit of patriotism, and the self-reliance and resilience of the nation in the struggle for independence, as well as in the protection and construction of the country.

The competition also serves as an opportunity to honor the immense contributions of generations of heroes, while simultaneously igniting the aspiration for dedication, national pride, and the national unity during this new phase of development.

Each participating unit must develop a comprehensive artistic program, lasting up to 35 minutes, including at least five performances that blend propaganda with artistic value. Preference will be given to entries that vividly showcase regional cultural identity and innovative presentation.

The competition not only contributes to educating about revolutionary traditions and reinforcing trust in the Party but also inspires a spirit of patriotic competition, providing motivation for society as a whole to successfully achieve development goals in preparation for the Party's 14th Congress.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan