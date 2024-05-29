Writer, translator Ly Lan honored with “Cricket Knight” title

Writer Ly Lan was honored with the Cricket Knight prize for her work titled “Tu truyen cua mot con heo” (An autobiography of a pig) at the 5th De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2024 which ended in Hanoi on May 29.

On behalf of writer Ly Lan, representative of the Tre (Youth) Publishing House receives the Cricket Knight prize. (Photo: SGGP)

Writer Ly Lan was born in 1957 in Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong province. She started her literary career in the 1980s and has published dozens of literary works including short stories, poetry, novels, and essays.

Regarding her works for children, writer Ly Lan said that the stories are inspired by folktales that she is especially attracted to, such as La Fontaine’a fables, Wu Cheng'en's novel “Journey to the West” and Panchatantra – a collection of folktales and fables that were believed to have been originally written in Sanskrit by an Indian scholar and author, Vishnu Sharma.

The writer has dedicated her entire life to children's literature with many books and translated literary works, especially the famous series of fantasy novels “Harry Potter”.

The book titled “Tu truyen mot con heo” (An autobiography of a pig) by Ly Lan, published by the Tre (Youth) Publishing House

The organizing board also presented five Cricket Desire awards to books, including “Cuoc phieu luu cua De Ut” (An Adventure of De Ut), a four-volume comic series by LinhRab and published by the Kim Dong Publishing; “Duoi khung troi ngat xanh” (Under the blue sky), a draft novel by Lu Mai; “Thu vien ky bi” (Mysterious Library), a draft comic by 14-year-old Le Sinh Hung; “Trang oi… tu dau den?” (Dear the moon… where are you from?), a song by Thai Chi Thanh based on a poem by Tran Dang Khoa; and“Vuong quoc nho bi mat” (The secret little kingdom), a poem by La Thanh Ha with illustrations by Nhu Quynh released by the Ha Noi Publishing House and Crabit Kidbooks.

The jury’awards were resented to the series of children’s books by writer May, “Banh mi goi xinh” (The pretty slice of bread) and “Ong gia Noel va cuoc phieu luu cua doi giay moi” (Santa Clause and the adventure of the new shoes), released by the Kim Dong Publishing House; and “Con khi vang Bap o Ru Mo” (Bap, the yellow monkey in Ru Mo), a draft novel by Dang Chuong Ngan.

The certificates of merit were given to the works for entering the final round, including “Kho bau trong thanh pho” (Treasure in the City), a novel by Nguyen Khac Cuong; “Mat hieu OGO” (OGO Code), a six-volume novel by Kieu Bich Huong; and “Trang Quynh thoi nhi nho” (Trang Quynh: Childish Time), a 3D animated series by Alpha Animation Studio and SConnect Vietnam.

Writers Lu Mai and La Thanh Ha receive Cricket Desire awards. (Photo: SGGP)

The certificate of merit is given to “Trang Quynh thoi nhi nho” (Trang Quynh: Childish Time), a 3D animated series by Alpha Animation Studio and SConnect Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Launched in 2020, the De Men Arts Awards for Children aims at promoting and honoring works dedicated to children. The entries can be in one of several forms like literature, cinema, music, arts, theatre, photography, comics, traditional games, or electronic games. The awards will include one grand prize named 'Cricket Knight' and others, 'Cricket Desire' honoring excellent compositions, art performances, and entertainment programs created by children themselves or for children.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh