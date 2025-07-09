Culture/art

Ministry to host events marking 80 years of August Revolution, National Day

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to organize a series of events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

Planned activities include preparing the official scenario for the national celebration ceremony and military parade, organizing a special art performance, and establishing a national press center to direct and guide public information about the celebrations. Preparations also include staging a national exhibition on socio-economic achievements and launching a poster design competition to raise public awareness about the significance of the events.

According to the ministry, the celebrations aim to widely promote understanding in the entire the Party, armed forces and public of the profound historical significance of the 1945 August Revolution and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam).

The event is designed to foster patriotism, national pride, unity, and the collective will for peace, self-reliance and resilience. It will also honour those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and reunification, and affirm the determination to advance the cause of national construction and protection.

These commemorative activities are expected to consolidate the Vietnamese people's confidence and pride in the Party and the State, and strengthen social consensus, as the country is about to enter a new era of development and prosperity.

