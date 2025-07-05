Vietnamese comics shine at PICOF 2025

Vietnam’s Du But Publishing House will officially participate in the 2025 Philippine International Comics Festival (PICOF), taking place on July 5–6 in the Philippines.

The PICOF is a prestigious international comics festival that brings together more than 100 artists, publishers, and industry representatives from across Southeast Asia and around the world. The event serves as a vibrant platform for showcasing creative talent, fostering cross-cultural dialogue, and promoting the regional comics industry on a global stage.

Affirming its position

The release of the classic comic-focused titled "Giai ma truyen tranh" ( Decoding Comics) and "Sang tac truyen tranh" (Creating Comics ) has garnered significant attention from readers. (Photo: SGGP)

At PICOF 2025, in addition to showcasing a collection of Vietnamese comic publications to international audiences, representatives from Du But Publishing House have been invited to speak and participate in a discussion on Southeast Asian comics.

This marks a significant milestone in the journey of Vietnamese comics reaching a global stage, and it also represents Du But Publishing House’s continued international presence, following previous appearances in Thailand, Malaysia, and France.

Not long ago, one of Du But Publishing House’s original productions, the manga titled “Chronicles for Man—Noan” by Nguyen Thuy Linh and Nguyen Trung Thach, was awarded the Bronze Prize at the 18th Japan International Manga Award. The Japan International Manga Award has been held annually since 2007 by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote manga culture worldwide and foster international cultural exchange. The award honors outstanding comic works from around the world and is considered one of the most prestigious international accolades in the manga and comics industry.

This year’s competition received a record number of submissions, with 716 entries from 95 countries and territories. A total of 15 works were selected for awards.

This is not the first time a Vietnamese comic has been recognized at this prestigious event. Including the “Chronicles for Man—Noan” award, Vietnam has won a total of six prizes, with a bronze for "Dat Rong" (Dragon Land) in 2012, a silver for "Long Than Tuong" (Holy Dragon Imperator) in 2015, "Dia Nguc Mon" (Gateway to Underworld) in 2016, a bronze for "Bam thay Tuong, co thay Vu de tim!" (Rain in a Moon Night) in 2022, and "Dieu nhay cua vu tru" (The Dancing Universe) in 2024.

Speaking at the award ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City at the Consulate General of Japan in the city on May 28, Mr. ONO Masuo, Japanese Consul General, said that this reflects the richness and potential of Vietnamese comic culture on the global stage.

Great potential

Vietnamese manga titled “Chronicles for Man—Noan” by Nguyen Thuy Linh and Nguyen Trung Thach is awarded the Bronze Prize at the 18th Japan International Manga Award. (Photo: SGGP)

Kim Dong Publishing House and the French Institute in Hanoi jointly launched the second edition of a comic contest to seek Vietnamese comic book writers and artists and further develop Vietnamese comic books and officially closed its call for submissions at the end of June this year.

In its inaugural season, the contest attracted a community of young comic artists. The first prize was awarded to Tran Khac Khoan, 35, from Lam Dong, for his work titled “Bai van vet rung vit lon” (An essay on balut). The second prize went to Cao Hoang Anh Thu, 35, from Ho Chi Minh City for the work titled "But chi do" (The Red Pencil), while the third prize was given to Tran Thao Nguyen, 29, from Ho Chi Minh City for the work titled "Lockdown xu nguoi" (Lockdown Abroad).

Two consolation prizes were awarded to "Tiem thue truyen" (The Comic Rental Shop) by the team of Ngo Thi Ngoc Anh and Vuong Nhien Khang and "Bug/Finding Evergreen" by Nguyen Hai Nam and Do Dinh Cuong. Notably, all award-winning works were published as books by Kim Dong Publishing House and widely released to the market.

In recent years, Vietnam’s comic book market has seen a flourishing sign of growth. In the minds of many older-generation parents, comics were once thought to be only for children. But today, the recognition of this genre is much better. Modern comics now tackle themes and issues on par with those explored in novels or cinema, writer Tran Khac Khoan said.

The first prize winner of the inaugural season, author Tran Khac Khoan, had an opportunity to participate in the Angoulême International Comics Festival, which is the biggest French comics festival and one of the biggest in Europe. The Angoulême International Comics Festival took place in early 2025.

Upon returning, he said that in France, adults buy and read comics extensively. They invest in and develop this genre very well because comics can address any topic; they are not just for children. He hoped that Vietnam’s comic market would see further growth in the near future, with more competitions that provide opportunities for authors to showcase their talents and pursue their passions.

Currently, several organizations in Vietnam specialize in producing and publishing comic books, including Comicola, Du But, and Sky Comics. They have provided opportunities for many young artists to showcase and affirm themselves in the comic industry, such as Phan, Hoang Tuong Vy, Linh-Thach, Le Thu, Can Tieu Hy, LinhRab, and Lam Hoang Truc.

According to Director of Du But Publishing House Tran Duy Nguyen, PICOF is a space where content creators and comic publishers from across the region come together to share what’s happening in their respective countries. Publishers have strong faith in the power of Vietnamese comics. However, they also believe that to go far, publishing houses must go together. Southeast Asia is a close-knit and diverse region and is beginning to attract greater international attention.

By Ho Son—Translated by Kim Khanh