6th De Men Arts Awards for Children 2025 launched

The 6th De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2025, which aims to promote and honor artworks dedicated to children, has been launched throughout the country.

On behalf of writer Ly Lan, representative of Tre (Youth) Publishing House receives the Cricket Knight prize in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The entries must be created, completed, or published from January 1, 2024, to April 20, 2025. They can be sent to the email giaithuongdemen@thethaovanhoa.vn or The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport & Culture) Newspaper at 11 Tran Hung Dao Street in Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, from now until April 20. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Children’s Day, June 1.

Launched in 2020, the De Men Arts Awards for Children aim at promoting and honoring works dedicated to children. The entries can be in one of several forms, like literature, cinema, music, arts, theater, photography, comics, traditional games, or electronic games. The awards will include one grand prize named 'Cricket Knight' and others, 'Cricket Desire,' honoring excellent compositions, art performances, and entertainment programs created by children themselves or for children.

De Men (Cricket) is named after the main character in the famous Vietnamese children's story, De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket) by To Hoai. This is one of the most popular stories of Vietnamese children for many generations.

The Grand Prize, called "Knight of the Cricket," was awarded to well-known writers, namely Nguyen Nhat Anh, Tran Duc Tien, and Ly Lan.

Children’s bestselling author Nguyen Nhat Anh was honored with the Cricket Knight prize for his work “Lam ban voi bau troi” (Make Friends with Sky) at the first De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2020.

Writer Tran Duc Tien received the Cricket Knight Prize for his outstanding contributions to the children's literature of the country throughout his entire career at the 4th De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2023.

Writer Ly Lan was honored with the Cricket Knight prize for her work titled “Tu truyen cua mot con heo” (An autobiography of a pig) at the 5th De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2024.

By Quynh Yen—Translated by Kim Khanh