Digital book ecosystem brings invaluable opportunity not to be missed

Amid the global digital transformation that is taking place vigorously, the Vietnamese publishing industry is also facing the pressure of change.

Digital publishing is no longer an option; it is an inevitable path, a vital lifeline for the publishing sector to integrate, develop and keep pace with the new world.

The strong demand for reading is a great potential for developing the digital book ecosystem.

A decisive moment for transformation

Despite achieving revenue of over VND4,500 billion in 2024 (according to statistics from the Department of Publishing, Printing, and Distribution), the Vietnamese publishing market is still considered to fall short of its full potential. With a population of over 100 million, it is estimated that this industry could reach a scale of VND20,000 billion annually if it effectively harnesses the opportunities presented by digital technology.

At the 2025 Digital Publishing Forum recently held in Hanoi, Chairman Nguyen Minh Hong of the Vietnam Digital Communications Association affirmed that digital transformation is an inevitable trend in the modern era. He emphasized that in an age of digital technology and artificial intelligence, where the way people access knowledge has completely changed, the publishing sector can no longer operate as it once did; it must take real action to transform and build an integrated national digital publishing platform.

Chairman of Alpha Books Nguyen Canh Binh believes that publishing today is no longer simply about printing books. Instead, it represents a personalized and interactive journey, utilizing flexible formats such as ebooks, flashcards, and microlearning courses derived from books. According to him, digital publishing helps shorten the intermediary chain, reduce costs, and most importantly, makes knowledge more accessible," Mr. Binh stated. However, despite its strong potential, there are numerous barriers and challenges. According to the publishing industry, Vietnam is still struggling at the starting line.

Director Nguyen The Hung of Aki Company which specializes in book import and export pointed out that obstacles such as infrastructure issues, outdated mindsets, and particularly copyright concerns are hindering the publishing sector's breakthrough. He noted that the demand for digital reading among domestic readers is significant, yet they currently lack convenient and legitimate access to copyrighted digital books.

Furthermore, Director Hung mentioned that while the world has been using e-readers for over 15 years, support for these specialized devices in Vietnam remains very limited. The absence of supportive tools results in an incomplete reading experience, inadvertently pushing users towards platforms that violate copyright.

Building a modern knowledge ecosystem

To tap into the "gold mine" of digital publishing, shifting the mindset from individual products to a content ecosystem is essential. "Diversifying content is the core characteristic of modern publishing," asserts Mr. Nguyen Canh Binh. With the application of technology, a physical book can be restructured into various derivative products such as audiobooks, summaries, short videos, podcasts, or interactive courses.

A typical example of this approach is the 600-page book Chien luoc dai duong xanh ( Blue Ocean Strategy), which Alpha Books has transformed into multiple formats such as flashcards (content summary cards), a 60-minute course for leaders, a microlearning model - short lessons of just a few minutes based on the book’s content). Mr. Binh analyzed that this is a content lifecycle management model, where each original product can be reborn into dozens of versions, reaching a readership tens of times larger than the original printed book.

However, to build a sustainable ecosystem, the publishing industry cannot stop at content production alone.

One suggested approach is the "Airbook" model put forth by Mr. Nguyen The Hung. This model represents an integrated ecosystem that encompasses specialized reading devices, standardized content, a distribution platform, and technology for copyright protection. Mr. Hung asserts that this model not only offers readers a comprehensive experience but also establishes a sustainable revenue stream for publishers.

Digital publishing is not just a technological solution but a comprehensive strategic direction. It is a historic opportunity for Vietnam’s publishing industry to transform, achieve breakthrough development, and establish its position in the global content economy.

By Mai Chi - Translated by Anh Quan