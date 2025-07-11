Culture/art

Khanh Hoa’s legacies officially certified as national heritage

SGGP

As part of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2025), the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province held a ceremony on July 10 to receive prestigious national honors for the province’s heritage.

dasua-7104-9492.jpg
Ponagar Tower

Accordingly, Ponagar Tower and the Knowledge of Agarwood Cultivation and Processing have been recognized as a Special National Relic and National Intangible Cultural Heritage, respectively.

The Ba Ponagar Tower Cluster, one of the country’s resplendent, almost intact Cham relics, is nestled atop a hill in Vinh Phuoc Ward of Nha Trang City. It was built between the 8th and 13th centuries to pay tribute to the goddess Yan Po Nagar, or Thien Y A Na Thanh Mau in Vietnamese, who is identified with the Hindu goddesses Bhagavati and Mahishasuramardini.

In legend, it is believed that Thien Y A Na Thanh Mau taught locals how to do farming, weaving, and knitting, along with several other vocations, to fend for themselves and safeguard them from calamities and wars. In 1979, the Ponagar Tower was recognized as a national historical and cultural relic site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. In 2012, the Goddess Ponagar Festival was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

dasua-08097-7004-1854.jpg
Khanh Hoa provincial leaders receive the certificate recognizing Ponagar Tower as a Special National Relic.
dasua-08115-6403-6931.jpg
The representative of Khanh Hoa Agarwood Association receives the certificate recognizing the Knowledge of Agarwood Harvesting and Processing as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The agarwood harvesting and processing industry is one of the outstanding traditional crafts in Khanh Hoa. With a history spanning several centuries, the craft is especially renowned in Van Thang Commune, Van Ninh District. From raw agarwood pieces exploited from nature or agarwood (Aquilaria crassna) trees, skilled artisans transform it into a wide range of refined products. These include ornamental agarwood displays, handicrafts, jewelry, and spiritually significant items used in religious and cultural practices.

In recognition of its exceptional historical and cultural significance, Ponagar Tower has been officially recognized as a Special National Relic under Decision No. 152/QD-TTg, issued on January 17, 2025, by the Prime Minister. At the same time, the Knowledge of Agarwood Harvesting and Processing in Khanh Hoa was inscribed in the List of National Intangible Cultural Heritage under Decision No. 1651/QD-BVHTTDL, issued on June 3, 2025, by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

dasua-07958-126-8520.jpg
An art dancing performance at the ceremony
dasua-07898-9504-4455.jpg
Delegates attend the ceremony.
dasua-07894-29-3858.jpg
By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ponagar Tower Knowledge of Agarwood Cultivation and Processing Special National Relic National Intangible Cultural Heritage

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn