Khanh Hoa’s legacies officially certified as national heritage

As part of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2025), the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province held a ceremony on July 10 to receive prestigious national honors for the province’s heritage.

Ponagar Tower

Accordingly, Ponagar Tower and the Knowledge of Agarwood Cultivation and Processing have been recognized as a Special National Relic and National Intangible Cultural Heritage, respectively.

The Ba Ponagar Tower Cluster, one of the country’s resplendent, almost intact Cham relics, is nestled atop a hill in Vinh Phuoc Ward of Nha Trang City. It was built between the 8th and 13th centuries to pay tribute to the goddess Yan Po Nagar, or Thien Y A Na Thanh Mau in Vietnamese, who is identified with the Hindu goddesses Bhagavati and Mahishasuramardini.

In legend, it is believed that Thien Y A Na Thanh Mau taught locals how to do farming, weaving, and knitting, along with several other vocations, to fend for themselves and safeguard them from calamities and wars. In 1979, the Ponagar Tower was recognized as a national historical and cultural relic site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. In 2012, the Goddess Ponagar Festival was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Khanh Hoa provincial leaders receive the certificate recognizing Ponagar Tower as a Special National Relic.

The representative of Khanh Hoa Agarwood Association receives the certificate recognizing the Knowledge of Agarwood Harvesting and Processing as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The agarwood harvesting and processing industry is one of the outstanding traditional crafts in Khanh Hoa. With a history spanning several centuries, the craft is especially renowned in Van Thang Commune, Van Ninh District. From raw agarwood pieces exploited from nature or agarwood (Aquilaria crassna) trees, skilled artisans transform it into a wide range of refined products. These include ornamental agarwood displays, handicrafts, jewelry, and spiritually significant items used in religious and cultural practices.

In recognition of its exceptional historical and cultural significance, Ponagar Tower has been officially recognized as a Special National Relic under Decision No. 152/QD-TTg, issued on January 17, 2025, by the Prime Minister. At the same time, the Knowledge of Agarwood Harvesting and Processing in Khanh Hoa was inscribed in the List of National Intangible Cultural Heritage under Decision No. 1651/QD-BVHTTDL, issued on June 3, 2025, by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

An art dancing performance at the ceremony

Delegates attend the ceremony.

By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh