Da Nang Museum opens exhibition of rare ancient artifacts

Many rare ancient antiques are on display in an exhibition in Da Nang, the most livable city in Vietnam, until September.

Visitors are captivated by the displays of rare antiques at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Many ancient antiques are on display in an exhibition in Da Nang, the most livable city in Vietnam.The exhibit entitled Da Nang – Dau Xua Vang Vong (Da Nang -- Echoes from the Past) at the Da Nang Museum features more than 200 unique and rare objects of many different materials and types dating from the 15th century to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

According to the organisers, it was the first time an antique exhibition on such large scale held in Da Nang with the participation of many private collectors nationwide.

Among the collections are gilded wooden furniture and mother-of-pearl inlays from the Nguyen Dynasty; Chu Dau potteries from 15th-16th centuries; ceramics from the Le-Trinh Dynasty to the Nguyen Dynasty from 17th-20th centuries; enameled bronzewares; royal costumes and gold-thread embroidery from the Nguyen Dynasty; and Chinese pottery from 18th-19th centuries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on July 11, Director of the Da Nang Museum Huynh Dinh Quoc Thien said that the exhibition was an opportunity to honour the special values of antiques, which greatly contributed to connecting the past and present. At the same time, they encouraged and inspired the whole community to participate in preserving and promoting the values of cultural heritage.

He hoped organisations and collectors would join hands to bring Vietnamese precious antiques that are still scattered abroad back home, so that local people and international friends could open their minds and understand clearly about part of Vietnam's history.

On this occasion, the Museum received 96 antiques from 16 private collectors. They were different types of potteries from the Ly-Tran dynasties (1009-1400), Chu Dau pottery, Nguyen Dynasty-style porcelain, enamelware, and ancient household items.

The most typical artifacts among them were a 19th century bronze incense burner of collector Hoan Van Kim; enamelwares of collector Tran Dinh Nam, a ceramic bowl from the Ly-Tran dynasties of collector Tran Thanh Hai, a bronze axe belonging to the Dong Son Culture, and Tran Dynasty's (1225-1400) ceramics of collector Pham Van Dan.

The exhibition will open until September 12 at No 24 Tran Phu street, Da Nang.

