Special art program marks Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

A special art program celebrating the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27) will take place at Hanoi Opera House on July 27.

The event, organized by the Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theater, aims to pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers, and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

The concert served as a journey into the past, a bridge connecting generations, past and present, while inspiring today’s youth to live up to the noble sacrifices of many generations.

The special art program will also feature the participation of People’s Artist and director Tran Binh, People’s Artists Hong Hanh and Quoc Hung, Meritorious Artists Quynh Trang and Viet Hoan, Master of Ceremonies Chien Thang, as well as singers Duc Tuan, Duyen Quynh, Viet Danh, Thu Hang, and others.

People’s Artist Hong Hanh, who has dedicated more than 30 years to performing in programs for soldiers, said that it is a great honor for her to take part in the event. Each song is a heartfelt tribute to those who sacrificed their youth for the country.

Singer Duc Tuan expressed his pride in being part of the meaningful program. He hoped to convey his profound gratitude to the fallen heroes while spreading a message of patriotism, remembrance, and the enduring desire for peace.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh

