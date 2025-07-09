Hanoi railway station hosts art exhibition

The exhibition is showing 44 works by 37 artists from the Club for Creative Works on National Construction under the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, bringing a fresh atmosphere to Hanoi's railway station.

Artworks inspired by the Vietnamese railway industry, particularly old and modern train stations, are being displayed in an exhibit called "Arriving at the Station" on the second floor of Hanoi Railway Station, located on Le Duan Street in the capital city.

Painters are pictured in the exhibition space. Photo tapchimythuat.vn

The exhibition is showing 44 works by 37 artists from the Club for Creative Works on National Construction under the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, bringing a fresh atmosphere to Hanoi's station. They are the result of field trips to various train stations in Hanoi, in which painters recreate the architectural spaces and life on the platforms from the past to the present.

"We are living in a rapidly developing era, in which many old values are gradually forgotten or replaced,” said Vice President of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association Mai Thi Ngoc Oanh. “In this context, the Vao Ga (Arriving at the Station) exhibition is not merely a display of paintings, but also an artistic journey connected to urban memories, a deeply humanistic choice as artists actively bring their work out of closed spaces to engage directly with life.

“We are especially moved that the exhibition is held right at Hanoi Railway Station, where every brick and every arch carries the breath of time and the flow of national history. Placing art here is like finding a platform to pause, speak out and resonate.”

'Hoi Uc Pho Tau' (Train Street Memories) by Nguyen Dang Hai Nam.

Tran Anh Tuan, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Railway Corporation, said the exhibition is a special gift for the railway industry.

“In the familiar space of the railway station, we are able to reflect on ourselves through the eyes and hearts of the artists. Each train journey transports people and goods and carries memories, emotions and culture.

“Through this exhibition, we not only see the face of the railway industry, but also feel the sincere affection of the artistic community. The Vietnam Railway Corporation hopes to continue accompanying cultural and artistic activities to preserve memories, enrich social and spiritual life and ignite love for the spaces that have been the pillars of memory for many generations,” he added.

"Khoan Ham Metro" (Metro Tunnel Drilling) by Cao Minh Hong

'Ga Hanoi' (Hanoi Railway Station) by Nguyen Thi Chinh

The exhibition runs until July 12.

VNA