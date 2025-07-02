Wolfoo wins EU trademark battle against Peppa Pig

After a lengthy legal battle with the creators of Peppa Pig, Vietnam’s animated brand Wolfoo has secured exclusive trademark protection across the European Union—marking a major victory for the rising entertainment startup Sconnect.

After more than three years of legal disputes with the entertainment giant behind Peppa Pig, the Vietnamese animated brand Wolfoo has officially been granted exclusive trademark protection across all European Union member states by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

Launched in 2018, Wolfoo quickly gained international recognition through its rapid rise on YouTube’s fast-paced children’s entertainment scene. With a string of Diamond, Gold, and Silver play buttons, Wolfoo has become a beloved global character for children, with its popularity backed by impressive digital milestones.

The legal battle began in 2019 when Sconnect—then a startup with fewer than 100 employees—was repeatedly pressured by eOne (now part of Hasbro) to transfer the Wolfoo intellectual property, under allegations that it had plagiarized Peppa Pig. Sconnect refused the demands and invited negotiations, prompting eOne to launch lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions, including Russia, the UK, and the EU. The protracted legal fight caused significant financial strain and reputational damage to the Vietnamese company.

Trademark protection certificates for the Wolfoo wordmark and character design issued by the EUIPO

To date, rulings in all jurisdictions have largely sided with Wolfoo. In Russia, the Moscow Court dismissed all of eOne's claims and ordered the company to reimburse Sconnect for legal fees. In the UK, despite eOne’s repeated amendments to its lawsuit in a drawn-out effort to keep the case alive, it failed to present compelling evidence—stalling the proceedings. These repeated amendments appeared to be a legal delay tactic aimed at avoiding an unfavorable judgment and the prospect of paying substantial legal costs.

In late 2024 and early 2025, Wolfoo achieved a decisive victory when the EUIPO granted exclusive trademark protection for both its wordmark and character design across all 27 EU member states. The agency dismissed all objections raised by eOne and Hasbro and ordered both companies to compensate Sconnect for the full litigation costs. This landmark ruling came after over 1,200 days of legal wrangling, with Sconnect’s legal team—led by legal expert Pham Van Anh—valiantly confronting nearly 20 UK-based attorneys.

Despite repeated losses in court, eOne and Hasbro have continued to engage in unfair competition and evade legal accountability. Recently, Sconnect filed a lawsuit in the Hanoi People’s Court, accusing eOne of impersonating the rightful IP owner to issue copyright strikes against Wolfoo videos and abusing intellectual property rights to harm a competitor. Sconnect has also filed a second lawsuit, accusing eOne of trademark infringement for deliberately using the keyword “Wolfoo” in promotional content for Peppa Pig, misleading viewers. Both cases are currently under judicial review.

Sconnect is a young, dynamic company specializing in content creation and entertainment, and a pioneer in 100 percent “Make in Vietnam” animated production. The company has released three feature-length animated films: Wolfoo & the Mysterious Island (2023), Little Scholar Quynh: Legend of the Golden Buffalo (2025), and Wolfoo & the Three-Realm Race (2025). In 2026, Sconnect plans to debut Clay Warrior: Blank Blank, Vietnam’s first stop-motion film produced using clay animation technology.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan